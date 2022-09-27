ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 8

Brenda Wilborn
4d ago

I would like to know why the manager of Walmart didnt report it to the police when it was discovered.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
CBS 17

Caught on camera: Suspects try to kick in door of NC family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers
WXII 12

Burlington police investigating theft

BURLINGTON, N.C. — In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 23, the Burlington Police Department received a report of stolen goods from Sustainable Alamance. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. They responded to the address on North Church Street. Surveillance video revealed two or three men taking...
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTM

Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
FOX8 News

High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wakg.com

Eden Man and Woman Charged with Selling Illegal Narcotics

An Eden man and woman have been hit with several charges over the sale of illegal narcotics. Yesterday afternoon the Eden Police Department executed a search warrant at 1025 Klyce St. During the search officers found 287 grams of cocaine, 210 grams of fentanyl, 255 grams of marijuana, and 80...
EDEN, NC
WXII 12

Mother in wheelchair killed in crash

ROXBORO, N.C. — A traffic crash left a mother dead, Tuesday night. Fifty-nine-year-old Connie Holloway died near the road. Holloway was reportedly in a wheelchair when it was hit by the car. Roxboro police responded to the collision at 8:10 p.m. on Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane in...
ROXBORO, NC
WSET

Two Roanoke men plead guilty in fatal shooting and drug trafficking

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting pled guilty in federal court for their part in the fatal shootings at an Eastern Avenue drug house and drug trafficking activity. A large-scale distribution of marijuana in rhe Roanoke Valley in 2017-2019 was run by 23-year-old...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy