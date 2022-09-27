Read full article on original website
Brenda Wilborn
4d ago
I would like to know why the manager of Walmart didnt report it to the police when it was discovered.
WXII 12
Greensboro hotel, gas station robbed overnight; suspects get away with cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are looking for suspects in a hotel robberyand a gas station robbery. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. The first robbery happened Thursday around 10:50 p.m. at the Microtel Inn on Big Tree Way. Officers responded...
19-year-old killed in shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 19-year-old Camren Cole suffering from a serious injury. On Friday, […]
Hidden camera found in Walmart restroom in Virginia; police searching for suspects
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the media […]
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem apartment building, nearby cars hit by gunfire; suspects wanted by police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for multiple suspects accused of firing shots Thursday morning. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue. This is near 30th Street and Patterson Avenue. Upon arrival, police found an apartment building and several empty cars hit...
2 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting, ‘return of gunfire’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 900 block of East 3rd Street after getting a report of multiple gunshots in the area. At the scene, police found no victims or suspects. However, […]
Caught on camera: Suspects try to kick in door of NC family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WSLS
Man wanted after robbing Lynchburg convenience store at gunpoint, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Lynchburg KWIK STOP at gunpoint on Tuesday night, according to Lynchburg Police. Around 11:50 p.m., police said they responded to 1905 Old Forest Rd. for a report of an armed robbery. Police said that the man went into...
1 arrested for shooting man during an argument in Kernersville, second suspect at large, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested a man after he shot another man during an argument in Kernersville, according to a press release. On Sept.18, the Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Two men were arguing when one of the men pulled...
WXII 12
Burlington police investigating theft
BURLINGTON, N.C. — In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 23, the Burlington Police Department received a report of stolen goods from Sustainable Alamance. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. They responded to the address on North Church Street. Surveillance video revealed two or three men taking...
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
Person, several dogs found dead in High Point home; case deemed ‘suspicious’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a person and multiple dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS on the 900 block of Amos Street. The caller reportedly told police, “Someone had been […]
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
cbs17
Mom in wheelchair killed after she’s hit by car driven by DWI suspect, Roxboro police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother in a wheelchair was hit by a car and died in a DWI crash Tuesday night in Roxboro, police said. The incident was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane, according to a news release from Roxboro police. Connie...
wakg.com
Eden Man and Woman Charged with Selling Illegal Narcotics
An Eden man and woman have been hit with several charges over the sale of illegal narcotics. Yesterday afternoon the Eden Police Department executed a search warrant at 1025 Klyce St. During the search officers found 287 grams of cocaine, 210 grams of fentanyl, 255 grams of marijuana, and 80...
Several dogs, man found dead inside High Point home, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a suspicious death of a man and several dogs. Officers were called to assist an EMS call at a home on Amos Street Monday night. They were advised that there was a dead person and several dead dogs inside the house.
WXII 12
Woman dies after being hit in McDonald’s drive-thru line in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after she was hit by someone driving through the McDonald’s drive-thru line Wednesday night in Greensboro. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Greensboro police said the woman fell in the parking lot of the...
WXII 12
Mother in wheelchair killed in crash
ROXBORO, N.C. — A traffic crash left a mother dead, Tuesday night. Fifty-nine-year-old Connie Holloway died near the road. Holloway was reportedly in a wheelchair when it was hit by the car. Roxboro police responded to the collision at 8:10 p.m. on Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane in...
WSET
Two Roanoke men plead guilty in fatal shooting and drug trafficking
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting pled guilty in federal court for their part in the fatal shootings at an Eastern Avenue drug house and drug trafficking activity. A large-scale distribution of marijuana in rhe Roanoke Valley in 2017-2019 was run by 23-year-old...
