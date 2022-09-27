ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro man charged as Capitol riot fugitive

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — A Greensboro man who so far is the only person from Guilford County to face charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday as a fugitive.

Darrell Fitzgerald Neely, 52, originally was arrested last October in Washington, D.C., and released while awaiting trial, but his pretrial release was revoked in early September because he had been out of contact with the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency. He was arrested Sunday in Greensboro on charges of being a fugitive from justice and possession of stolen goods.

