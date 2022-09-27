Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cranberry Woman and Two Relatives Sentenced for Medicaid Fraud
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Three residents of the Pittsburgh area were sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to defraud the Pennsylvania Medicaid program and related offenses, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, of Cranberry, to 84 months’ imprisonment;...
Drug Free Aliquippa Holds a Back To School BBQ Bash
(Story and Photos taken by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Drug Free Aliquippa along with Aliquippa City officials, Police and Firefighters, School Administration, and Teachers and Staffers joined resident of Aliquippa along with students and their families Thursday night for a Back to School BBQ Bash at the Aliquippa Elementary School.
Kennywood Announces New Security Changes After Shooting
A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Aliquippa Mayor Announces He is Going to Washington, D.C. Today, That and More From City Council Meeting
(Aliquippa Mayor Walker at Wednesday Night’s City Council Meeting) Story and Photo by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker announced at Wednesday night’s council work session that he is participating in a Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 29, 2022. at the White House. According to information the mayor received, he was asked to plan to share the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration. in the City of Aliquippa.
Cranberry Police Looking for Khalid Johnson on Charges of F3 Retail Theft-Destroy And Five Additional Charges
(Photo courtesy of Pa Crime Stoppers) (Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of KHALID JOHNSON to please anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft
(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
Commissioners Receive Updates On Brush Creek Park, Courthouse Rooftop Repairs
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Despite the cooler temperatures, the focus for the Beaver County Commissioners at Wednesday’s work session steered towards things happening outside. Public Works director Dan Colville requested that the Commissioners approve the demolition of three outhouse areas at Brush Creek Park: “We’ve had to go out...
Alzheimer’s Walk To Take Place At Irvine Park In Beaver On Saturday, October 1
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Our mission as an organization is simple: We want to raise funds to end Alzheimer’s.”. The Greater PA Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting the Beaver Walk To End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 1 at the Gazebo in Irvine Park. Registration will begin at 8:00 AM and the opening ceremonies will start at 9:00 AM. The ceremonies include the Promise Garden, followed by a walk of 1 to 2 miles throughout downtown Beaver before closing ceremonies.
Mike is Back Behind the Mic on Friday’s Teleforum
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio Friday morning September 30, 2022 from 9AM to Noon as Mike Romigh will be filling in for Eddy Crow on Teleforum. Mike has line-up of guest that is sure to entertain the Beaver County Radio listeners. The show will get underway with open talk from 9:10 AM to 10:00 AM. At 10:10 AM Mike will be joined by Kolt Codner from CCBC to talk about the “Build Back Better” plan and the funding that CCBC received from the program. Then at 11:10 AM Mike will be joined by Norm Mitry, President and CEO of Heritage Valley Valley Health System. The pair will talk about the new variant of booster shot for COVID-19 and finally at 11:35 AM Mike will be joined by Melvin Steals Sr.. Melvin and his brother wrote many Top 40 songs for Motown. They also wrote songs for Beaver County’s own Jaggerz including “Gotta Find My Way Back to You”.
Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
Link For Quaker Valley @ Hopewell 09/30/22 @ 6:30 PM on 95.7 FM, WMBA and Trib-Live Network
(File Photo taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Rob Matzie and Bruce Frey have the call from Hopewell High School of this WPIAL Class 3A Western Hills Conference high school football game as the Vikings battle the Quakers. If you can’t listen on the air...
Link For Blackhawk @ Central Valley 09/30/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
(File Photo from September of 2020 Game. Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battle the Cougars for first place in the conference.
Learning About Age & Wisdom In Psalm 103: That And More On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove reaches into the deeper meanings and analysis behind Psalm 103 in this week’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”, talking about the phase of “elder-ness” in life and in worship. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to...
Truck Driver Not Injured When Bridge Collapses Under His Vehicle in South Beaver Twp.
(South Beaver Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) South Beaver Twp. Police reported that an unidentified driver was driving a one ton dump pickup truck on Darlington Road at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, and approached a private road with a bridge on it. The bridge collapsed under the vehicle, damaging it. Officers reported that the driver was not injured and the truck was damaged in the accident.
Link For Freedom @ Western Beaver. 10/01/22 at 12:30 PM
(Photo from 2019 Game, Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Western Beaver High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Golden Beavers battle the Bulldogs.
CCBC Players of the Game: Blackhawk @ Central Valley, Friday September 30, 2022
1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto had the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battled the Cougars for first place in the conference. The Warriors defeats the Cougars 42-0. Your CCBC Players of the game are:
Central Valley Winning Streak Continues After Defeating Blackhawk
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) On a cloudy early fall evening the Central Valley Warriors hosted the Blackhawk Cougars at Sarg Alberts Stadium on the campus of the Central Valley School District. Central Valley came into the game undefeated with a 5-0 over all record and 2-0 in the Class...
CCBC Players of the Game: Quaker Valley @ Hopewell 9/30/22
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Rob Matzie and Bruce Frey had the call from Hopewell High School of this WPIAL Class 3A Western Hills Conference high school football game as the Vikings battled the Quakers. In a game that saw the Quakers jump out to an early lead the Vikings came back and dominated the game coming away with a 40-20 victory. Your CCBC Players of the game are:
CCBC Players Of The Game: Freedom @ Western Beaver 10/01/22
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Western Beaver High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Golden Beavers battled the Bulldogs. The Golden Beavers game away with an 18-6 victory over the Bulldogs, Your CCBC Players of the game are:
