(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio Friday morning September 30, 2022 from 9AM to Noon as Mike Romigh will be filling in for Eddy Crow on Teleforum. Mike has line-up of guest that is sure to entertain the Beaver County Radio listeners. The show will get underway with open talk from 9:10 AM to 10:00 AM. At 10:10 AM Mike will be joined by Kolt Codner from CCBC to talk about the “Build Back Better” plan and the funding that CCBC received from the program. Then at 11:10 AM Mike will be joined by Norm Mitry, President and CEO of Heritage Valley Valley Health System. The pair will talk about the new variant of booster shot for COVID-19 and finally at 11:35 AM Mike will be joined by Melvin Steals Sr.. Melvin and his brother wrote many Top 40 songs for Motown. They also wrote songs for Beaver County’s own Jaggerz including “Gotta Find My Way Back to You”.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO