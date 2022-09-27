Baldwin County under fire warning as Hurricane Ian enters Gulf

Read full article on original website
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Gulf Shores close to awarding $19.2M for Waterway East work
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is poised to award the bid for improvements along Waterway East Boulevard from State Route 59 to the proposed new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Asphalt Services for $19.2 million. The council will discuss the bid at an Oct....
Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
WEAR
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida
Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
WALA-TV FOX10
Wind, current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
Orange Beach to discuss grants to Point Broadband, C-Spire
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will consider resolutions at its Oct. 4 council meeting to grant another $505,000 to Point Broadband and $114,800 to C-Spire to help complete fiber infrastructure in neighborhoods west of State Route 161 along Canal Road. In June, the council first gave the Point Broadband $1 million for help with the project.
Cooking fire causes ‘heavy flame, smoke damage’ at Keystone Apartments: Mobile Fire-Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to Keystone Apartments at 750 Flave Pierce Rd. Thursday night for reports of a fire in a two-story apartment and determined the cause to be an “accidental cooking fire,” according to a release from the MFRD. Firefighters were on scene at 7:06 p.m. CT on Thursday, […]
utv44.com
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark
Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
Gulf Shores residents prepare for Hurricane Ian just in case
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The weather can change at any moment. and it’s important to have a plan to get you through a storm. Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says now is the time to prepare, even if your area looks to be in the clear from Hurricane Ian. “People who […]
WEAR
BREAKING: Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
gulfcoastmedia.com
Hurricane Ian heads into Gulf Monday night; Baldwin County should remain alert, forecasters say
Editor's note: This article and all of Gulf Coast Media's hurricane coverage is free as a public service. We believe having access to reliable, accurate and up-to-date local information before, during and after inclement weather is critical to the vitality and safety of the communities we serve and that money should not be a barrier to that access. We do, however, rely on paying subscribers to to support our independently, family owned business. If you value the local news you're reading and are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one today at gulfcoastmedia.com/subscribe.
Vehicle rolls over, 1 transported by Lifeflight, another by EMS: Crestview Fire
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department was called to a crash that injured two people Friday afternoon. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 30 off Highway 90 after a car rolled over. One person was life-flighted while another was taken to a hospital by Okaloosa County EMS. Crestview Fire helped the North Okaloosa Fire […]
WEAR
Man suffers severe burns in early morning Navarre house fire
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital with severe burns on 60-70 percent of his body after a fire Friday morning in Navarre. It happened around 4 a.m. this morning on Seahawk Lane. The man was transported to the University of South Alabama-Burn Center, according to Santa Rosa...
WKRG
Destination Gulf Coast visits Alligator Alley
For our final edition of Destination Gulf Coast of the season, we decided we would head down to Summerdale for some gator action, as we visited Alligator Alley and the charismatic owner, Wes Moore. There is no doubt that Wes is a character as he gave us a tour of the facility, he explained that “The farm itself is 160 acres. The alligators have a little over 23 acres off Springfield Cypress fault. We’ve got right at 2000 feet of boardwalk that goes out through our fault, so it’s a way we can get people up close and personal with alligators.” Up and close with the alligators is exactly what we got when we joined Wes to feed his gators.
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
