Ohio State

Titusville Herald

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
ONTARIO, CA
Titusville Herald

Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold over...
PORTLAND, OR
Titusville Herald

Gas prices drop in NJ as nation at large sees increase

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44,...
TRAFFIC

