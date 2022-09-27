Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
La Salle and Peru Police Search for Streamer Suspects
Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor
An Oswego store employee is accused of selling alcohol to a minor after Illinois State Police compliance checks Tuesday evening in Will and Kendall counties. 26-year-old Alexia Telles, of Oswego, was arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor. She was released with a notice to be in court. Police allege it happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Facing Cocaine Delivery Charges
Another alleged cocaine dealer has been locked up in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-nine-year-old Sergio Brown of Streator was locked up Tuesday night. He's facing felony cocaine charges according to court documents. Bond for Brown is a million dollars. He was given 6 years in prison for dealing cocaine...
walls102.com
Suspect fires gun during during TRI-Dent buy bust operation in Streator
STREATOR – A suspect fired a gun during a TRI-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team buy-bust operation in Streator on Thursday. Streator Police and TRI-Dent agents were in the 1100 block of North Park Street around 1:45 PM to make a controlled purchase of purported MDMA, or Ecstasy, from 20-year-old Courtney M. Perkins of Streator. A vehicle driven by a 26-year-old woman from Streator, Alaina J. Cravatta arrived and she allegedly met with an undercover agent to engage in the purchase of drugs. The agent reportedly identified himself and attempted to take her into custody when Perkins allegedly arrived on foot and fired a small caliber gun in the direction of the agent and Cravatta. Perkins and a handgun were recovered after a short pursuit according to TRI-Dent. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail. Cravatta was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. She is being held on $1,000,000 bond. Perkins is being held without bond and has been charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Murder.
Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police
Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building.
WSPY NEWS
Man Who Kicked Grundy Co. Sheriff's Deputy in Face Sentenced
A Mazon man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 29th. convicted on the charge of Aggravated Battery by a jury in Grundy County this afternoon. Day one of testimony was heard on Tuesday. Josh Farcus, who now resides in Ottawa, was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in the 400 block of North Street for Aggravated Battery around 9:30 p.m. on November 4th of 2019.
walls102.com
LaSalle County reaches 5% unemployment rate
SPRINGFIELD – 5% of LaSalle County residents are unemployed, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. LaSalle County possesses one of the highest unemployment rates in Northern Illinois. Putnam County is not far behind at 4.7% up from 4.2% last month. Illinois statewide average is slightly up now at 4.5%, though significantly less than last year at 6%.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County coroner warning of candy-like fentanyl
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is warning of fentanyl made to look like candy. Callahan says the information comes from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Callahan says he has not seen the candy-like drug in Grundy County, but says there has been an increase in the use of fentanyl overall. Callahan notes that it is usually in the form of "cutting" or adding it to other drugs for various reasons. Callahan believes that the candy-like fentanyl could be targeted more toward young people.
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
walls102.com
Dixon, Bloomington and Kankakee airports receive honors from IDOT
SPRINGFIELD – Reflecting the importance and vitality of the state’s aviation system, area airports have received Airport of the Year awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The awards were presented during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena. The facilities were selected because of their accomplishments and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of aviation and educational events. Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington won Primary Airport of the Year, with the Greater Kankakee Airport and Dixon Municipal Airport honored with General Aviation Airport of the Year awards.
25newsnow.com
Fairbury Police/Prairie Central School District release more information about Saturday night incident
FAIRBURY (25 News Now) -- The Fairbury Police Department says a suspect has been identified and arrangements are being made to arrest them after a false 911 call was made Saturday night about Prairie Central High School’s homecoming event. Fairbury Police say they were called to the High School...
walls102.com
Illinois EPA announces notice of funding opportunity for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced an opportunity for the purchase and installation of new electric vehicle charging stations at publicly accessible locations. This opportunity is being made available in part due to the remaining Volkswagen Settlement funding. The Illinois EPA intends to fund $12.6 million a percentage of charging stations to be located at publicly accessible locations, including those in LaSalle and DeKalb counties.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
WSPY NEWS
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
1 killed, 3 injured in Western Springs multi-vehicle crash involving at least 6 cars
One person was killed and three more were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Western Springs Thursday.
Batavia woman, 55, fatally hit by car in Geneva
BATAVIA, Ill. — A 55-year-old woman died after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Geneva. The woman was walking southbound near the 700 block of East State Street, east of Sandolm street around 6:48 p.m. when she was struck by a black Hyundai that was travelling westbound, according to police. Police said the woman […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
nrgmediadixon.com
Whiteside County Sheriff Said There Is Not a Manual That Says How to Handle a Pandemic, But They Still Accomplished a Great Deal and He Wants to do More
For Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker, these past four years as sheriff was not he or anyone else could have been trained for. There is not a section in any manual that tells them how to handle a pandemic. He said most of the time you just had to do the best you could and follow the Health Departments lead.
walls102.com
Gas prices increase nationwide, Hurricane Ian impacts
GAS PRICES – The American Automobile Association says gasoline distribution could be limited in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average to $3.79 per gallon. Local area gas prices in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties have increased by at least ten cents, now averaging up to $4.00 per gallon. The AAA says if demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend. Currently, Illinois’ statewide average is $4.15 cents per gallon, steady with prices earlier this month.
walls102.com
Two from Ottawa facing drug charges after TRI-Dent investigation
OTTAWA – Two Ottawa men are facing drug charges after a pair of investigations by the TRI-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. On Tuesday, 26-year-old Dylan Alagna was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Ecstasy after allegedly delivering purported MDMA to undercover agents. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Also on Tuesday, 36-year-old David Carrol was charged with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Heroin after an ongoing investigation into area narcotics sales. Carrol is also being held at the LaSalle County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
