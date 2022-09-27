Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you”
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers
Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries
The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime of Thursday Night Football, but the game seems meaningless after Tua Tagovailoa‘s scary injury. The Dolphins quarterback was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries. The team reports that Tagovailoa was conscious as he left the field and has movement in all his extremities.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady: When you’re playing at a high level, you don’t want to give it up
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just a few years into what everyone hopes will be a long career. As he’s getting ready to play against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football this week, Mahomes was asked if he can also see himself playing until he’s 45.
NBC Sports
Reacting to former Patriots exec's harsh Mac Jones criticism
Mac Jones earned plenty of praise for his rock-solid rookie season, but the New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been immune to criticism so far in Year 2. Jones has thrown five interceptions and lost one fumble through the first three games of the season. The Patriots are 1-2 to begin the campaign, largely because of costly turnovers.
NBC Sports
DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday
The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
NBC Sports
Marquise Brown on Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray: They have only one thing in common
Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration
If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of two rock climbers found dead in California on Wednesday, USA Today reports. Escobar was 31. Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the other victim and both Escobar and Walsh were from Huntington Beach. They were found in a remote area near...
NBC Sports
Chris Jones fined $10,069 for language used against Matt Ryan
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal.
NBC Sports
Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster
The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
NBC Sports
Christian Wilkins fined for play Josh Allen ripped off Wilkins’ helmet
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for ripping off Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ helmet after a sack. Allen pleaded his case to officials, pointing to his groin. Allen said in his postgame interview that “there were some things that [I] didn’t appreciate going on” during the pile. A...
NBC Sports
Alabama QB Bryce Young suffers shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a potential first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder today against Arkansas. Young threw a pass and immediately grimaced and held his shoulder awkwardly, then signaled to the Alabama medical staff that...
NBC Sports
Nick Saban: Bryce Young’s sprained shoulder isn’t serious
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appears to be OK after leaving today’s game with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Although Young did not return to the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said afterward that it was a shoulder sprain Young has suffered before and not a major concern. “Bryce...
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
