Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Trulieve says growing operation unaffected by Hurricane Ian

Most dispensaries are open, and more will return as power is restored across the state. Florida’s largest medical marijuana company sought to reassure patients that the business’ supply is unharmed following Hurricane Ian.. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers reported no growing facilities went down for the medical cannabis company...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian clears Florida, but hazards remain, long recovery awaits

‘The folks in Lee are prepared for some level of displacement …’. Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but hazards from the damage and clean-up efforts it left behind remain for residents. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie stressed that more deaths often occur...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian

'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
LEE COUNTY, FL
State
Florida State
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida

'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Search and rescue teams deployed to SW Florida in Ian’s aftermath

'Hopefully we’ll be able to see a lot of those people brought to safety.'. Teams of emergency rescue workers have been sent to Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian bashed the area Wednesday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, heavy winds and rain to the area. Four Florida Urban Search and Rescue...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers

'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
FLORIDA STATE
Brad Mitchell
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian threatens an already wobbly insurance market in Florida

Analysis: $258.3 billion in property is at risk of storm surge. Hurricane Ian certainly will cause billions of dollars in property damage amid a crisis in Florida’s insurance market that features withdrawal or closure of carriers and a tightening in the availability of reinsurance — that is, insurance for insurers.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis warns SW Florida to shelter in place, brace for Hurricane Ian

Forecasts show Hurricane Ian could make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning the storm will bring life-threatening winds and storm surge. But he stressed at an early morning press conference that Florida has conducted the greatest preparation in its history in the days the storm has threatened the state.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

PIFF outlines hurricane claim steps, homeowner rights

PIFF details insurance-related consumer protections in Florida law. As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF) is urging Floridians to learn the steps to making an insurance claim and to be mindful of Floridians’ Homeowner Bill of Rights. “This is...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Long recovery awaits SW Florida as Hurricane Ian hits hard

'It will be one of the storms people always remember when they think about Southwest Florida. It’ll probably be the big one that they always remember.'. Florida’s emergency management teams, including search and rescue and power restoration workers are poised to help save lives and get the power back on once Hurricane Ian leaves, but parts of Southwest Florida will take weeks and months to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

The storm struck Cuba with sustained, top winds of 125 mph; expected to hit Florida after strengthening. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida officials say ‘time is now’ to evacuate for coastal residents in Ian’s path

'I don’t think anyone should go into this thinking that somehow they may lose power for like one night and then it’s all just going to snap back on.'. Residents in Southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay region and along the Gulf Coast who are under evacuation orders need to leave now to escape the threat of Hurricane Ian, Florida officials continue to urge.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

More than 1.8 million remain without power after Hurricane Ian

Most are FPL customers, but the power company said it has already restored power for 1 million. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.8 million remain without power. But that’s nearly 200,000 more people than had power at 9 a.m. Friday morning. There...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

JEA readies for Hurricane Ian as storm slams into coast

JEA crews are keeping watch over the region's water supply as well. Many Northeast Florida residents get their electricity from JEA, and the utility laid out ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival its process for handling the storm as crews prepare on standby to get power flowing again through lines to area homes and businesses.
FLORIDA STATE

