Hurricane Ian: Polk County's storm-related closures, cancellations

As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Polk County, it's bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the potential threat of flooding.

These closures or cancellations have been announced ahead of the storm ( Updated 2:30 p.m. Tuesday ):

Polk County's environmental lands and nature reservices including: Circle B Reserve, Circle B Bar Reserve, Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Marshall Hampton Reserve, North Walk-in-Water Creek, Peace River Hammock, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, Alafia Reserve and Sumica are closed until further notice.

All Watson Clinic locations will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The clinic is makign efforts to reschedule all affected patients' appointments.

RP Funding Center's COVID-19 testing site will shut down operations Tuesday and Wednesday.

James A. Haley's Veterans Hospital in Tampa will be rescheduling all surgeries, medical procedures and outpatient visits. COVID-19 testing has been closed and its outpatient pharmacy is closed. The emergency department will remain open.

Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales closed Tuesday and noon and will remain closed through Friday. The attraction's managers will determined on Friday about reopening pending an assessment of any storm-related damage.

Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven was scheduled to remain open Tuesday until 5 p.m. before closing Wednesday and Thursday.

Silvermoon Drive-in Theatre will be closed Tuesday to Thursday.

Lakeland Antique Mall will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Thursday, via Facebook.

Fresco's Southern Kitchen and Bar will be closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed on Wednesday.

Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International Airport will be closed Tuesday to Thursday, notified via Facebook.

Local shelters: Need shelter from Hurricane Ian? Here's where to go in Polk County

Forecast: Hurricane Ian continues growing stronger. Path toward Florida shifts slightly east

Polk County schools

Polk County Public Schools will be closed through Thursday.

Plant City High School is closed Monday to Thursday, and Friday's football game has been cancelled.

All Saints in Winter Haven will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lakeland Christian School will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Lake Wales Charter School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Schools of McKeel will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Sylvan Learning Center in Lakeland is closed Tuesday and Wednesday, following decisions set by Polk County Public Schools.

Colleges

Florida Polytechnic University has cancelled classes Tuesday through Friday.

Florida Southern College has cancelled classes for the week.

Polk State College's campuses closed Tuesday at noon and will remain closed through Friday. This includes collegiate high schools and on-campus dual enrollment classes.

Southeastern University has cancelled classes Wednesday through Friday.

Warner University in Lake Wales closed its campus Tuesday and shifted to remote instruction.

Events

The Just Between Friends of Lakeland 2022 Fall Sale set for Thursday night at the RP Funding Center has rescheduled for Oct. 14.

