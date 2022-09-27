Read full article on original website
Related
Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
WATCH: FEMA officials say 3000 federal responders are helping with Hurricane Ian recovery
Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. Watch the briefing in the player above. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph...
WATCH: Biden says Hurricane Ian is likely ‘among the worst storms in the nation’s history’
President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is “likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation’s history,” adding it will “take months, years to rebuild.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden said “America’s heart is literally breaking” for all of those who’ve...
People trapped and over 2 million without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos show destructive wake of Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it moves toward South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requests aid from Biden as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Watch DeSantis’ remarks in the player above.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns of mass power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a briefing Wednesday morning that some areas of the state have begun to lose power and warned that “millions of people” will experience outages as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast, with predictions of a massive storm surge. Watch DeSantis’ full briefing in...
WATCH: Biden outlines FEMA response plan after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life.”. Watch Biden’s remarks...
WATCH: Gov. Henry McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. Watch McMaster’s remarks in the player above. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday...
WATCH: FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warns Floridians to evacuate if still possible, or get to higher ground
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall at close to Category 5 speed, FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warned Floridians of the dangers ahead, including those after the storm passes. Watch the full briefing in the player above. The hurricane appeared on track to slam ashore somewhere north of Fort Myers and some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Environmental groups warn of pollution hazards as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
Biden administration scales back student debt cancellation; GOP states sue to halt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
Arizona judge won’t suspend her ruling that makes abortion a crime
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion rights groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian hurtles toward Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
WATCH: Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Watch the unveiling in the player above. Speakers...
Biden’s debt cancellation plan targeted by Libertarian group lawsuit
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
Arizona abortion clinics send women to nearby states
PHOENIX (AP) — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0