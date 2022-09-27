Breen is a staple of ESPN NBA broadcasts. If you are an NBA fan, you are probably a huge fan of Mike Breen. The man is an absolute legend when it comes to the world of basketball as he is most known for being ESPN’s main talent whenever the playoffs are on. His “BANG” call is one that will send chills down your spine, and you never want your team to be on the receiving end of it.

