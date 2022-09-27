ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Claims Patrick Mahomes Is Worst Thrower He’s Ever Seen

Skip is a character if there ever was one. Skip Bayless is almost cartoonish in the way he hates certain athletes. There is an argument to be made that Bayless sometimes purposely lies about certain guys just so that he can win a debate. The best examples of this are LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers, who Bayless seems to hate with a burning passion.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Fans were waiting for Stephen A’s take on the situation. Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins went down with a concussion last night, and it was a scary one, to say the least. Tagovailoa couldn’t get up after the hit and his fingers were frozen in a fencing position, which is typically a neurological response to trauma. It was frightening to watch, and fans are looking for answers.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Myles Garrett Breaks His Silence Following Car Crash

Myles Garrett wants to be back on the field come Sunday. Myles Garrett got into an incredibly scary car crash earlier this week as he was driving home from Browns practice. Garrett was driving his Porsche with a passenger when he eventually flipped multiple times. He and the passenger were able to escape with just minor injuries and now, Garrett is looking to play on Sunday.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Frightening Head Injury

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury shocked Thursday Night Football viewers. Last weekend, Tua Tagovailoa suffered what appeared to be a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He fell to the ground on two separate occasions, and he was ultimately taken to the locker room for concussion protocols. Eventually, Tua was cleared and the Dolphins told the media that he had back and ankle issues.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Legend Mike Breen’s Home Burns Down: Details

Breen is a staple of ESPN NBA broadcasts. If you are an NBA fan, you are probably a huge fan of Mike Breen. The man is an absolute legend when it comes to the world of basketball as he is most known for being ESPN’s main talent whenever the playoffs are on. His “BANG” call is one that will send chills down your spine, and you never want your team to be on the receiving end of it.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy