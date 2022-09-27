Read full article on original website
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Lawyer for Proud Boys Leader Suddenly Moves to Exit Jan. 6 Lawsuit, Leaving Enrique Tarrio to Fight It Alone
Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio’s attorney asked a federal judge permission to withdraw from a civil lawsuit seeking to hold his client liable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hours later, the request was promptly denied by a federal judge because Tarrio’s lawyer...
LAW・
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Aileen M. Cannon, Judge in Trump Special Master Case, Has Ties to Federalist Society
The Federalist Society has been showing its influence over the U.S. legal system for years, especially with six of the nine current U.S. Supreme Court justices as members. Now another member, Aileen M. Cannon, has granted Donald Trump a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case. Cannon, a U.S. district judge...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Former Trump lawyer thinks the ex-president risks being disqualified from office over his handling of January 6 riot
Ex-White House lawyer Ty Cobb said Trump's inaction on January 6 "clearly gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists" in an interview with CBS.
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
Trump bid to dodge suit from rape accuser heads to DC court
NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court in Washington D.C. has been asked to help decide whether Donald Trump was doing his job as president when he denied raping a woman and dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”. The columnist, E. Jean Carroll, sued Trump in 2019,...
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Washington Examiner
Oath Keepers want to question confidential DOJ human sources during trial
An alleged group of Oath Keepers wants to reveal details about what they say are at least five confidential human sources the Department of Justice has revealed to them related to the case set for trial this week. Defense attorneys for the Oath Keepers filed a motion Monday, just one...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Ginni Thomas tells January 6 committee she didn't discuss election activities with Justice Clarence Thomas
Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is meeting on Thursday with the House January 6 committee on Thursday. Thomas did not answer any questions from CNN.
Judge Keeps Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial in D.C., Rejecting Claims of Juror Bias and Media Saturation
The federal judge overseeing the high-profile trial of several members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group has rejected the defendants’ latest effort to get the case moved out of Washington, D.C. Five members of the group — including founder Stewart Rhodes — are facing charges of seditious conspiracy...
12 GOP senators demand explanation for FBI arrest of pro-life activist
12 Senate Judiciary members sent a letter to Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an explanation of "the extraordinary fact pattern" of the prosecution and arrest of pro-life activist, Mark Houck.
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Wins Ruling in Rape Accuser Carroll's Defamation Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court set aside a judge's ruling that Donald Trump could be sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll after denying he raped her, though it stopped short of declaring the former U.S. president immune from the author's lawsuit. In a 2-1 decision on Tuesday,...
