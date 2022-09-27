ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Corey Taylor’s Reaction to Being Asked About Maroon 5’s Adam Levine

What does Corey Taylor think about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's recent public downfall? Thanks to a recent Instagram Live session, we now know. Levine stepped in it pretty good, when flirtatious text messages between himself and a woman who is not his wife were exposed publicly, leading the singer to issue a statement on the state of his marriage where he denied cheating but claimed to have crossed a line. He's also taken plenty of heat for when he suggested in the exchange that "no hot chicks" listen to metal.
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Album? – Vote Now

Rock 'n' roll was in need of something new during the latter half of the 1970s, and California rockers Van Halen came just in time to save the day. Though the band as we know it has been over since the death of Eddie Van Halen in October of 2020, they left a strong legacy behind. We want to know which Van Halen album you think is the best during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Loudwire

See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star

Let's light those candles and don't spare the pyro. These are rock and metal musicians we're talking about after all, so join us in celebrating their special days. Loudwire has compiled this handy calendar sharing the birthdays of rock and metal musicians so you know when to send along your well wishes or find a way to commemorate your favorite rocker.
Deadline

‘SNL’ Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season 48 Premiere

With a smorgasbord of greatest hits past and perhaps present, Saturday Night Live went successfully mega-meta tonight in the sometime bubbling over cold open of its Season 48 debut. “I got to point out, where’s the balance politically?” asked host Miles Teller in his best Payton Manning impersonation. “They’re making Trump Columbus jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden’s lost his damn marbles,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added to the Andrew Dismukes portrayed Eli Manning on the split screen as  James Austin Johnson reprised his POTUS 45 role from last year “They’re not even going to mention that.” Using the NFL siblings and Payton’s ESPN...
Loudwire

Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up

Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
TVLine

SNL: Cecily Strong MIA From Opening Credits While Doing Play in L.A.

Do not worry that Cecily Strong has “quiet quit” Saturday Night Live, amid so many other Season 48 cast changes. Strong was absent from the new opening credits that were recently filmed in New York and which debuted during this weekend’s season-opening telecast, setting off some speculation about her whereabouts and status with the show. But the simple truth is that Strong is currently 3,000 miles away from Studio 8H headlining The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Leigh Silverman and produced in association with SNL bossman Lorne Michaels, the one-woman show began...
Loudwire

Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs

While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Loudwire

Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
Loudwire

Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days

Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
Loudwire

Viral Star Nandi Bushell May Stop Doing Covers, Pens Epic New Original Song for Her Dad

Nandi Bushell has become a viral sensation for her online drum covers (along with other instruments), with her passionate performances garnering plenty of fans in the music community. But the 12-year-old musical upstart says she ready to start sharing her original music, possibly moving on from her covers, as she drops an epic new song titled "The Shadows" she penned for her father.
Loudwire

Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify

Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
Loudwire

Devin Townsend Debuts Dreamy ‘Call of the Void’ Off New Album ‘Lightwork’

Prog visionary Devin Townsend will release his latest album, Lightwork, on Oct. 28 and he's now released the second single, "Call of the Void." The track follows "Moonpeople" and suggests to fans that this record won't be quite as lined with some of the brutal aggression present in so much of Devy's previous affairs. Or will it? Who knows? It's what makes a new released from him so exciting — a sincere case of "expect the unexpected."
