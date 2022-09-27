Read full article on original website
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Thinks Even the Haters Will Go See Upcoming Pantera Shows
Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is talking about the upcoming Pantera shows, saying that even those Pantera fans hating on the idea of a so-called "comeback tour" will be at the show. Speaking on the LA Lloyd Podcast about the Pantera tour that features original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown,...
See Corey Taylor’s Reaction to Being Asked About Maroon 5’s Adam Levine
What does Corey Taylor think about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's recent public downfall? Thanks to a recent Instagram Live session, we now know. Levine stepped in it pretty good, when flirtatious text messages between himself and a woman who is not his wife were exposed publicly, leading the singer to issue a statement on the state of his marriage where he denied cheating but claimed to have crossed a line. He's also taken plenty of heat for when he suggested in the exchange that "no hot chicks" listen to metal.
Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Album? – Vote Now
Rock 'n' roll was in need of something new during the latter half of the 1970s, and California rockers Van Halen came just in time to save the day. Though the band as we know it has been over since the death of Eddie Van Halen in October of 2020, they left a strong legacy behind. We want to know which Van Halen album you think is the best during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
Miley Cyrus Shares Voicemail From Taylor Hawkins Telling Her to Cover Def Leppard’s ‘Photograph’
One of the highlights of Tuesday's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was when Miley Cyrus came out to join Def Leppard on a cover of the band's "Photograph." But this was no mere guest spot, as Cyrus revealed online that her covering "Photograph" was actually the idea of the late Foo Fighters drummer himself.
See If You Share a Birthday With a Rock Star
Let's light those candles and don't spare the pyro. These are rock and metal musicians we're talking about after all, so join us in celebrating their special days. Loudwire has compiled this handy calendar sharing the birthdays of rock and metal musicians so you know when to send along your well wishes or find a way to commemorate your favorite rocker.
‘SNL’ Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season 48 Premiere
With a smorgasbord of greatest hits past and perhaps present, Saturday Night Live went successfully mega-meta tonight in the sometime bubbling over cold open of its Season 48 debut. “I got to point out, where’s the balance politically?” asked host Miles Teller in his best Payton Manning impersonation. “They’re making Trump Columbus jokes, meanwhile Joe Biden’s lost his damn marbles,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added to the Andrew Dismukes portrayed Eli Manning on the split screen as James Austin Johnson reprised his POTUS 45 role from last year “They’re not even going to mention that.” Using the NFL siblings and Payton’s ESPN...
NFL・
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up
Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
SNL: Cecily Strong MIA From Opening Credits While Doing Play in L.A.
Do not worry that Cecily Strong has “quiet quit” Saturday Night Live, amid so many other Season 48 cast changes. Strong was absent from the new opening credits that were recently filmed in New York and which debuted during this weekend’s season-opening telecast, setting off some speculation about her whereabouts and status with the show. But the simple truth is that Strong is currently 3,000 miles away from Studio 8H headlining The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Leigh Silverman and produced in association with SNL bossman Lorne Michaels, the one-woman show began...
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
NOFX Drop Driving Bass-Heavy ‘Darby Crashing Your Party,’ Announce ‘Double Album’ Details
NOFX are on their way back with Double Album, the conveniently titled follow-up to last year's Single Album, and they're sharing the first new music from that disc, a track titled "Darby Crashing Your Party." The bass-heavy track with a nod to the legendary Germs vocalist Darby Crash, Fat Mike...
Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
Dave Mustaine Regrets Punching James Hetfield in Metallica’s Early Days
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine recently expressed regret for punching Metallica's James Hetfield back in the band's early days, when Mustaine was a member of Metallica. That's what he told Revolver in a new video answering Megadeth fan questions on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.
Scott Ian Thinks Stormtroopers of Death Would Be Canceled by ‘Certain Sections of People’ Today
Back in the '80s, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian formed the farcically belligerent offshoot thrash metal band Stormtroopers of Death with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, founding Anthrax bassist Dan Lilker and singer Billy Milano. S.O.D., as the outfit were also known, released satirically hostile songs such as "Pre-Menstrual Princess Blues" and...
Viral Star Nandi Bushell May Stop Doing Covers, Pens Epic New Original Song for Her Dad
Nandi Bushell has become a viral sensation for her online drum covers (along with other instruments), with her passionate performances garnering plenty of fans in the music community. But the 12-year-old musical upstart says she ready to start sharing her original music, possibly moving on from her covers, as she drops an epic new song titled "The Shadows" she penned for her father.
Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan – ‘I Don’t Know if You Can Be Happy in the Music Business’
Mental health is a topic that's certainly come to the forefront more in the music industry in recent years, and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan shared his thoughts on the subject, stating that he feels the music industry was very late to the game on the subject and pondering what could have been for certain artists if better support systems were in place.
NFL・
Producer Ross Robinson on Why Korn’s ‘Remember Who You Are’ Backfired
Korn producer and noted nu-metal helmer Ross Robinson "learned a big lesson" after making Korn's 2010 album, Korn III: Remember Who You Are, as he recently explained. The seasoned record-maker suggested that the vision for the album — a creative attempt to go back to Korn's beginnings — ultimately "backfired."
Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify
Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
Devin Townsend Debuts Dreamy ‘Call of the Void’ Off New Album ‘Lightwork’
Prog visionary Devin Townsend will release his latest album, Lightwork, on Oct. 28 and he's now released the second single, "Call of the Void." The track follows "Moonpeople" and suggests to fans that this record won't be quite as lined with some of the brutal aggression present in so much of Devy's previous affairs. Or will it? Who knows? It's what makes a new released from him so exciting — a sincere case of "expect the unexpected."
That Time Metallica Wrote ‘St. Anger’ Lyrics in an Ad for America Online
It was a different time in 2003 — especially for Metallica, who promoted that year's St. Anger with a commercial for America Online, the then-ubiquitous online service provider. In the ad for AOL 9.0 Optimized, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield seemingly spoof their own lyrics. It's a strange...
