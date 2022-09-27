ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
columbiabusinessreport.com

Pair of Columbia leaders receive national recognition

Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict College, and Columbia attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson were inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Atlanta on Sept. 23. Each year, the national organization honors alumni of historically Black colleges and universities for their...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
State
West Virginia State
Columbia, SC
Society
blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center

On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Columbia’s McDaniel leads miracle comeback against Shamrocks

A lot had to happen for the Columbia Capitals to beat the Eau Claire Shamrocks 20-13 Friday, September 23. An Eau Claire touchdown was waived off due to an offensive interference call. A punt bounced off the foot of an Eau Claire player, and the Capitals recovered it scoring 11 plays later. Then, down 13-6 with 8:14 left in the game, a muffed punt gave Columbia possession at midfield leading to a 56-yard touchdown drive. The ensuing kickoff bounced off a Shamrock upman and into the hands of the Capitals. On the drive that followed, Eau Claire was called for an illegal substitution during an unsuccessful fourth-and-19 play giving Columbia a much more manageable second chance at fourth-and-five. The Capitals converted. A few plays later, Eau Claire barely missed an interception setting up a fourth-and-17 play from the Shamrock 30-yard line. Columbia quarterback Jamel McDaniel calmly found Jakur Wilson in the end zone for what turned out to be the game-winner. The Capitals then stopped an Eau Claire pass in the end zone as time expired.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Lamont Paris said on 'Carolina Calls'

South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris will soon tip off his first season as the head man in Columbia as basketball season is right around the corner. On Wednesday night, Paris joined athletic director Ray Tanner and Todd Ellis on 'Carolina Calls' to talk about his team and what his time in Columbia has been like so far.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedict College#Black Colleges#Racism
schsl.org

Switzer to join SCHSL staff

Please join us in welcoming our new Director of Communications and Public Relations, Mr. Dennis Switzer. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. His most recent position, Sports Information Director for Benedict College, kept him busy for over 11 years....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Thursday Night High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
midutahradio.com

BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina

(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy