ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anderson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WYSH AM 1380

Rocky Top Trunk or Treat October 28

Everyone is invited to the Rocky Top “Trunk or Treat” event on the Friday before Halloween. The fun starts on the George Templin Field at 216 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Friday, October 28th at 5:30 pm with food, games, door prizes, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, and of course, candy!
ROCKY TOP, TN
WBIR

Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#The Shelter Cat
WATE

Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever. The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30. The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Check out our newest “family member,” 95.9 Rocks

Here at WYSH, you know we specialize in playing the best Classic Country music you are going to find anywhere on your radio dial, but we aren’t just fans of country music. We like it all, but as a general rule of thumb, it’s gotta have some guitar, and few genres deliver on the promise of the six-string like Classic Rock.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lights going up for Knoxville’s Christmas in the City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas lights are already going up along Summit Hill Drive in preparation for this year’s Christmas in the City. The city of Knoxville shared on Monday that the lights has begun going up last week with a picture of the lights wrapping around trees.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

House fire extinguished in ten minutes by Knoxville firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A house fire at 7713 Red Bay Way in Knoxville did not last long once Knoxville Fire Department crews arrived on the scene. Within the first ten minutes, Knoxville firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, according to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. Wilbanks said crews received...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy