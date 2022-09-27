Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
wvlt.tv
Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
WYSH AM 1380
Rocky Top Trunk or Treat October 28
Everyone is invited to the Rocky Top “Trunk or Treat” event on the Friday before Halloween. The fun starts on the George Templin Field at 216 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Friday, October 28th at 5:30 pm with food, games, door prizes, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, and of course, candy!
Raccoon Makes Ohio Woman Run For Her Life, She Eats Pavement, Then Her Boyfriend Tries To Flex On The Critter
This video should be hung up in the Louvre. It’s a work of art, and we’re just fortunate someone happened to be driving by to catch it all. Raccoons can be cute little things, scary, sneaky, and human-like as they walk up to your back sliding door on their hind legs knocking for someone to let them in.
WBIR
An East TN woman who overcame addiction is living out her dream of driving a dump truck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Krystal Brown said it all started with the simple question, ”Where do you see yourself in five years?”. "I remember thinking about it and I was like, 'Man, I really just want to drive a dump truck.'" Today, Brown handles heavy equipment with ease. An...
WBIR
Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
WATE
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
Affordable housing for moms recovering from addiction opens in Knoxville
An East Tennessee nonprofit has opened its first affordable housing facility to help mothers working toward recovery from addiction.
wvlt.tv
Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever. The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30. The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories...
WYSH AM 1380
Check out our newest “family member,” 95.9 Rocks
Here at WYSH, you know we specialize in playing the best Classic Country music you are going to find anywhere on your radio dial, but we aren’t just fans of country music. We like it all, but as a general rule of thumb, it’s gotta have some guitar, and few genres deliver on the promise of the six-string like Classic Rock.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
WATE
Lights going up for Knoxville’s Christmas in the City
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas lights are already going up along Summit Hill Drive in preparation for this year’s Christmas in the City. The city of Knoxville shared on Monday that the lights has begun going up last week with a picture of the lights wrapping around trees.
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
1450wlaf.com
Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
wvlt.tv
House fire extinguished in ten minutes by Knoxville firefighters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A house fire at 7713 Red Bay Way in Knoxville did not last long once Knoxville Fire Department crews arrived on the scene. Within the first ten minutes, Knoxville firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, according to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. Wilbanks said crews received...
Knoxville mom gets new apartment after unexpected non-renewal letter
A woman, who found herself unexpectedly in the market for a new apartment, is no longer searching.
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
Knoxville sober living program helping women beat addiction
New Beginnings is a structured, sober living program for women. Many of the women come from recovery court looking to turn their lives around.
