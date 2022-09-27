Read full article on original website
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
Darrell Brooks trial: Why he was free on bail before parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks' involvement in the criminal justice system began long before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. At the time he's alleged to have driven his SUV through the parade, killing six and injuring more than 60, he had two open cases in Milwaukee County. In fact, just days before the parade tragedy, Brooks was released in Milwaukee County on $1,000 bond.
Special send-off for Wisconsin troops
Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops will be deploying for the Horn of Africa on Sunday. Friday night, they had a special send-off in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
Kenosha students learn from veterans; history from those who lived it
KENOSHA, Wis. - There is no better way to learn about history than talking to those who lived through it. Some Kenosha high school students got to speak to veterans – making them the perfect sources for their assignment. "It gave me a different view on life," said Desmond...
Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The top 16 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest have been announced!. The products now move on to the 2022 Manufacturing Madness bracket. Voting for the first round goes through October 4. 2022 Top 16 Finalists:. Pierce Manufacturing Inc. - Appleton: Volterra Pumper...
Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months
MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
Darrell Brooks trial: Milwaukee charges status update
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial for the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, has three open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In a domestic violence case, he was in court 16 days before the Christmas parade attack, where bail was set at $1,000.
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers; stadium renovation project announced
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will look a lot different when the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers take the field in 2023. Third Base Ventures, the owners of the Rattlers, announced on Thursday, Sept. 29 a major renovation project for the home of the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Walk to End Alzheimer's in Ozaukee County; hundreds gear up
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - It is an annual event that benefits a great cause – and it is back in Ozaukee County on Saturday, Oct. 1. FOX6's Brhett Vickery learned more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Port Washington.
Darrell Brooks trial: Change of venue fight
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Long before the start of the trial for Darrell Brooks, 40, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, some had questions about whether he could receive a fair trial in Waukesha County. In February, Brooks' lawyers at...
Milwaukee County COVID level low; 1st time in 5 months
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Dr. Ben Weston, the Chief Health Policy Advisory for Milwaukee County, tweeted that the county will shift to LOW COVID-19 level on Thursday, Sept. 29. This will be the first time the county has fallen to this level in five months. A complete update on the...
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Blackshear has warrants in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - When it comes to 55-year-old Marvin Blackshear, U.S. Marshals say you need to set time aside to go over his criminal history. "Mr. Blackshear has been in and out of custody since about 1993," said the U.S. Marshal on the case. "His rap sheet give or take 31 pages. So he has a long history of a lot of drug charges."
Milwaukee police guns; unintended discharge issue debated by city leaders
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police guns going off without anyone pulling the trigger. A meeting on Friday, Sept. 30 did not accomplish much to address the issue. The unintended discharge of Milwaukee Police Department service weapons is already the subject of a lawsuit between the police union and the city. There are at least 19 open lawsuits against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer across the country. Most concern injuries form the same model gun used by Milwaukee officers.
Vincent HS Fall Harvest Fest set for Monday, Oct. 3
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Vincent High School will be hosting a Fall Harvest Fest on Monday, Oct. 3 from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Vincent is the only high school in Milwaukee that has an agricultural program. The Fall Harvest Fest gives students a chance to feature their market products to locals. Market products will include pumpkins, gourds, canned goods, sweet treats, candles, lotion and soaps. The fair will be cash only, and all proceeds will benefit the agriculture programs.
Darrell Brooks trial: Criminal history dates back to 1999
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, has a felony record that dates back to 1999 when he slashed another man's face with a knife. Brooks has been in...
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Police said the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. He died at the hospital a few hours later. The crash was caught on camera.
High School Blitz 2022: Teams fight to stay in the title hunt
MILWAUKEE - We've reached the end of September and entered the final third of the regular season for the FOX6 High School Blitz. It's a night where teams can remain in the title hunt, revel in a rivalry and honor an alum. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
Darrell Brooks trial: 6 victims killed in parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack, is charged with 76 total counts. Among those charges are six counts of first-degree intentional homicide – one count each for the six people killed:. Tamara Durand, 52. Wilhelm Hospel,...
