East Windsor, CT

Springfield man faces 3 years for East Windsor carjackings

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
File photo

A Springfield man is facing a likely three-year sentence in an incident in which he shoplifted from the Walmart in East Windsor, crashed his mother’s car while fleeing, then tried to carjack a woman outside a restaurant across the street and succeeded in a second carjacking.

DEFENDANT: Adriel Calderon, 32, of Springfield

GUILTY PLEAS: Second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, third-degree assault on an elderly victim, evading responsibility

AGREED SENTENCE: 13 years, suspended after three years in prison, followed by five years of probation

Adriel Calderon, 32, pled guilty to felony counts of second-degree robbery and third-degree robbery in the incident, which happened on June 26, 2020, Hartford Superior Court records show. He also pled guilty to misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault on an elderly person and evading responsibility.

