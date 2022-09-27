ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Anti-Vaccine Doctor Turned Capitol Insurrectionist Was Just Released Early from Prison

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In June, Dr. Simone Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, an event in which supporters of Donald Trump terrorized members of Congress, threatened to hang the vice president, and used American flag poles to assault police officers. But when Gold left prison Friday, she walked out two weeks early, and she was greeted with open arms by a member of Congress—Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). Gohmert, who believes the false claim that Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, then presented Gold with an American flag that had recently flown over the very building where she’d committed her crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Defense Attorneys#Sedition#Sentencing#Guns#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Justice Department
