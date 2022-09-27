Read full article on original website
Related
Lawyer for Proud Boys Leader Suddenly Moves to Exit Jan. 6 Lawsuit, Leaving Enrique Tarrio to Fight It Alone
Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio’s attorney asked a federal judge permission to withdraw from a civil lawsuit seeking to hold his client liable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hours later, the request was promptly denied by a federal judge because Tarrio’s lawyer...
LAW・
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
An Anti-Vaccine Doctor Turned Capitol Insurrectionist Was Just Released Early from Prison
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In June, Dr. Simone Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, an event in which supporters of Donald Trump terrorized members of Congress, threatened to hang the vice president, and used American flag poles to assault police officers. But when Gold left prison Friday, she walked out two weeks early, and she was greeted with open arms by a member of Congress—Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). Gohmert, who believes the false claim that Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, then presented Gold with an American flag that had recently flown over the very building where she’d committed her crime.
Members of the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are asking for a change of venue before their upcoming sedition trial, citing the 'incessant negative publicity' of Jan. 6 defendants
"The 'Oath Keepers' have been all over the news," attorneys said in a Friday filing, decrying the "incessant negative publicity regarding J6 defendants."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania pro-life activist's arrest puts DOJ, FBI injustice and contempt on full display
The FBI and Department of Justice could care less about the escalating attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers or violence against anti-abortion activists. But don’t dare oppose the pro-choice movement or Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will come down on you with the full force of the federal government like a ton of bricks.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
‘I Don’t Want to Hear Hillary Clinton Again’: Judge and Alex Jones Lawyer Get into It After Jury Sent Out of Courtroom
An attempt by an attorney for right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones to inject politics into the cross-examination of a former FBI agent who responded to the Sandy Hook massacre led to a contentious exchange with the judge presiding over the case. Ex-FBI agent Bill Aldenberg had been delivering hours of emotional...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Activists suing DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights received over $1.3M from George Soros network
The activist group at the center of a class-action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials for migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard has received nearly $1.4 million from George Soros’ Open Society network. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit immigrant advocacy group, filed the lawsuit...
A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.
Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorneys for ‘Oath Keepers’ Want Capitol Breach Trials Moved Due to ‘Incessant Negative Publicity’ from Joe Biden, Jan. 6 Committee, and Journalists
An alleged group of “Oath Keepers” charged with storming the U.S. Capitol Complex on Jan. 6, 2021, want an upcoming trial moved away from Washington, D.C. due to “prejudgment bias” among a local jury venire, according to their attorneys. Defendants Thomas Caldwell, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson...
Trump Continues to Escalate His Dangerous Incitement
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For years, conventional wisdom has held that Donald Trump could wriggle his way out of any personal jeopardy, no matter how evident his alleged malfeasance. But now there are signs he may finally be on the brink of a legal reckoning. Those signs are coming from Trump himself.
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obama, Martha's Vineyard celebs silent on opening up island homes to illegal immigrants
Former President Barack Obama and several other high-profile Democrats who own homes on Martha’s Vineyard have remained silent on whether they will open up their homes to provide comfort to any illegal immigrants sent to the island by Republican governors. Representatives for the former president did not respond to...
‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history
In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election. Thomas’ appearance on Capitol Hill was confirmed by two people familiar with the committee’s work who were not authorized to discuss it publicly. She did not answer questions when she arrived for the interview or later when she briefly left for a break. But Thomas did tell reporters she was looking forward to answering questions from the members of the committee.
OnPolitics: What we learned in the courtroom for the Oath Keepers' trial
The highest-level Capitol riot case so far, and more top news out of Washington.
Comments / 0