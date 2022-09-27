Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate
How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts? The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps. There is no way this election cycle can be considered legitimate if we the people are forced to accept the results of unconstitutionally mapped and deliberately biased state voting districts. The people up for election cannot serve if not elected in a constitutionally drawn district — period. Other states have allowed the currently serving representatives to continue on in office in this situation — potentially indefinitely (Wisconsin). This cannot be allowed to occur here in Ohio and should not be allowed to remain policy elsewhere either.
Trump Shows Love To Ginni Thomas At Rally For Backing His Big Election Lie
Trump told Michigan rally attendees on Saturday that Virginia "Ginni" Thomas was a “great woman” and didn't do something "stupid people" do.
Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several House Republicans who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million in the Disaster Relief Fund.
WSOC-TV
Biden to visit Florida when 'conditions allow' after storm
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said "our entire country hurts" along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocking out electrical power and forcing people into shelters. Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Republican Gov....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
John Robert Harris: Protecting DACA recipients is moral obligation
The Bible commands Christians to welcome and care for the most vulnerable among us; that includes the immigrant and sojourner. In Hebrews 13, for example, we are called upon to “show hospitality to strangers” as though they were angels. It is with this knowledge, and faith in God’s love, that we pray for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the hundreds of thousands of young people who depend on it. The Biden administration is moving to turn DACA into...
Comments / 0