The changing view from York Township’s Coventry Road, 1999 and 2022

There’s nothing like interpreting York County’s landscape as a way of understanding its story.

Or re-reading the land in this case.

In updating my 1999 general history of York County, I revisited a rolling area somewhere near the center of the county.

I wanted to use the story of this York Township acreage in refreshing the foreword of “Never to be Forgotten,” the book I hope to republish in 2024.

I sought to understand changes in the past two-plus decades in this shallow valley - or maybe you can call it a swale, vale or dale. In my 1999 foreword, I unearthed lessons that this place taught about sprawl and growth and life in York County at the turn of the 21st century. What more could this acreage near Spry tell us now?

I’ll limit my lessons learned to four, among many.

A newcomer to Coventry

York Township government is a prominent resident in this still-scenic place near the intersection of Coventry and Oak roads, about a mile north of where Honey Valley branches off Route 74.

In the past 20 years, the township office and maintenance barn moved from a nearby hilltop to an elevation looking down into this vale. Regional police moved into the former township office, built on the site of the old Kelsey Airport.

The good news is that the township’s complex was designed to fit into this rural setting. Still, the township government — similar to Manchester, West Manchester Township and others — is encouraging sprawl by consuming prime land with large campuses instead of claiming already developed property for reuse.

Sprawl, indeed, is still a thing in this rural place, the second lesson. New housing, already evident in 1999, is encroaching on this rural area. That growth has meant the formerly rocking and rolling road, Coventry, is improved. Suburbanites would not have tolerated this daily challenge to their SUV suspensions.

But here’s the best news to draw from this scene, the third lesson. A large cultivated field in the center of this valley is holding total development at bay. This green space gives many traveling through here a sense that the quality of life is good in this township. If builders would ever take aim at it, well, the valley would be just another suburban neighborhood.

So this scene is a metaphor for York County in the 2020s, as it was 25 years ago. The county’s rolling green hills have long attracted people. But this winsome terrain and the quality of life it offers is fraying, pockmarked by unplanned development and the leveling of 1800s farmhouses for no good reason.

The tug of war between persistent developers and smart-growth preservationists that has gone on for decades continues. And development is winning.

One wonders how endless shopping centers and the like will impair recruitment of the best folks to the county, workers who increasingly care about quality of life.

People of the valley

The fourth lesson connects more with the people of this valley — and really all of York County — than its landscape.

There’s a paradigm that says York County residents extremely dislike extremes. Charlie Bacas, a veteran observer of the county, once wrote that Civil War-era thinking in the county was one of “common decency, tolerance and live-and-let-live pragmatism.”

"Not too hot and not too cold and very York County to this day," he wrote. "As a border county we were not as blue as the counties to our north but not as grey as those to our south."

So historically, if county residents sense a politician or a cause is too this or too that, they push back. That tendency continued in the first decade of the 2000s with Dover Area School District residents voting out school board members who supported what the residents considered an extreme and costly curriculum change: intelligent design in science instruction.

And pushback unseated two courageous county commissioners, Lori Mitrick and Doug Kilgore, who put their political careers on the line to save Lower Windsor Township’s Highpoint Scenic Vista from high-end residential development. Voters, not liking local government’s costly taking of private property, ousted them from office.

In the past decade, a crack in this quest for moderation has appeared. Following decades of two moderate Republican congressmen, Bill Goodling and Todd Platts, voters have supported far-to-the right Congressman Scott Perry.

And this year, two state legislative seats likely will go to primary nominees who unseated mainstream Republicans and who reflect Perry’s position on the political spectrum.

Wendy Fink and Joe D'Orsie beat longtime incumbent Reps. Stan Saylor and Keith Gillespie in the Republican primary. Mike Jones, who supported Fink and D’Orsie, represents the people in this valley.

Time will tell if this county political paradigm keeps moving rightward.

The people of York Township are changing in another way that might pull candidates back toward the middle. The township grew 6.9% in the past decade, and its Black and Latino population increased 72.9% and 101.2%, respectively.

The growth of Black and Latino residents, who traditionally vote Democrat, is growing fastest in townships hugging Interstate 83. The interstate is visible from the Coventry Road area, and commuters to Baltimore and Harrisburg using Coventry and Oak roads have an easy drive to the Leader Heights and South Queen Street intersections.

With all this said, here’s the 1999 foreword for you to decide how the county has changed since then – or not:

The view in 1999

The shallow valley is hardly a valley and doesn't even have a name. Coventry Road runs through it. Let's call it Coventry Valley, just up Oak Road from Raab Fruit Farms in York Township.

It's a sleepy valley. Farm acreage still outpaces building lots. One might think nothing ever happened here.

But stand on a ridge at a triangle of land where Coventry and Oak roads collide.

Gaze at a graded area running through the heart of the valley. It's a trackless, early 1900s trolley grade running from a stop past Windsor to York.

Telephone poles follow the right-of-way, carrying lines that have passed through this valley for decades.

One starts thinking that this sleepy valley wasn't so isolated, considering residents here have enjoyed trolley and phone service for all or part of a century.

Coventry Road winds southward from this vantage point. The uneven lane tests the suspension of any car traveling its path. This suggests that it is a Pinchot Road, or one of its kin, first paved in the 1930s. Workers laid macadam on top of ungraded terrain as part of this state-funded program to get the farmer out of the mud.

Power lines pass through the eastern part of this valley. The Rural Electrification Program came through the county in the 1940s. Perhaps these lines are descendants of that program that empowered farmers to run milking machines and illuminate their chicken houses (which made for happy hens and more eggs).

The road and power lines suggest that outsiders partnered with residents as progress played out in this valley. The trolley line attracted houses that provided new neighbors to the farms.

The rolling valley attracted different layers of suburban growth, starting after World War II. Now, apartment houses are abutting the older subdivisions, not far from upscale, executive homes.

Today, sprawl is starting to dominate this area, once the domain of the farmer. Much is going on in this wide-awake valley and has been for at least the past 100 years.

In 1999: ‘Still Making History’

Those studying York County history could take cues from this layered York Township scene. The apparently simple quickly becomes complicated. What at first appears to be a short story of a county settled primarily by simple German immigrants turns out to be a novel with a plot bearing layer upon layer of meaning.

The county's story is akin to a parable from the Bible: so simple on the surface — but a bottomless pit of teachings begging further study. And time keeps moving, and events keep happening.

The study of county history has no end point. The county's 250th Anniversary Commission has it right with the slogan: "York County — Still Making History." "The past isn't dead," someone once said. "It isn't even past."

In 1999: The road’s middle

If it's difficult enough to understand life in one simple valley, how does one ever hope to push away our large county's deep topsoil to see what is underneath?

Fortunately, York County has been blessed with historical archaeologists who have made progress in striking at least a corner of the county's foundation. Carl E. Hatch and G. A. Mellander, York College professors, studied county presidential voting patterns from 1800-1968.

They found that county residents voted for candidates who appear practical and moderate. "All of which explodes the myth that York County is a region of rock-ribbed conservatism and reactionaryism," they wrote.

The Goldwater-Johnson presidential vote in 1964 is Exhibit A for the professors. County voters backed Republican Richard Nixon in 1960 and 1968 but opted for Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. Voters did not like Goldwater's rigid dogma.

To start the endless journey of trying to understand the multi-layered texture of York County, one should look in the middle of the road and work toward its edges. A researcher will not get as far by starting with the stereotype that the county has been peopled with right-wing knuckleheads since the first European settlers splashed across the Susquehanna River.

In 1999: Attitudes of prejudice

Hatch and Mellander's contention that York County should be viewed through the lens of moderation begs the question: Why are attitudes of prejudice and acts of hate so visible here?

Some trowel work uncovers live roots from deep in our history still feeding prejudice today: County residents took a moderate position toward slavery during the Civil War. In rejecting Abraham Lincoln in 1860 and 1864, county voters adopted what was then the middle-ground view that the abolition of slavery was not worth splitting the nation.

This tolerance of the destructive institution of slavery does not quickly pass through the system and drain into the Susquehanna. The sins -- and successes -- of our people are passed down to the third and fourth generations.

In other words, the decisions made in 1860 and 1864 affect us today. Our decisions today -- both good and bad -- will influence those living generations after us.

In 1999: From bucolic to suburbs

Let's return to the farmers in Coventry Valley. When they sold their rights of way to builders laying the trolley rails, they started a pattern of development that slowly has transformed their bucolic valley into a suburb of York.

Our hope in presenting this look backward is that we can better understand the decisions that make York County what it is today and the people, both prominent and obscure, who made them.

Here's hoping that this work will provide clues about the county's history -- a past that a diarist advised during the Confederate Army's occupation of York in 1863 is "never to be forgotten."

Jim McClure is a retired editor of the York Daily Record and has authored or co-authored nine books on York County history. Reach him at jimmcclure21@outlook.com.