ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

The changing view from York Township’s Coventry Road, 1999 and 2022

By Jim McClure
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPwfw_0iC5llPj00

There’s nothing like interpreting York County’s landscape as a way of understanding its story.

Or re-reading the land in this case.

In updating my 1999 general history of York County, I revisited a rolling area somewhere near the center of the county.

I wanted to use the story of this York Township acreage in refreshing the foreword of “Never to be Forgotten,” the book I hope to republish in 2024.

I sought to understand changes in the past two-plus decades in this shallow valley - or maybe you can call it a swale, vale or dale. In my 1999 foreword, I unearthed lessons that this place taught about sprawl and growth and life in York County at the turn of the 21st century. What more could this acreage near Spry tell us now?

I’ll limit my lessons learned to four, among many.

A newcomer to Coventry

York Township government is a prominent resident in this still-scenic place near the intersection of Coventry and Oak roads, about a mile north of where Honey Valley branches off Route 74.

In the past 20 years, the township office and maintenance barn moved from a nearby hilltop to an elevation looking down into this vale. Regional police moved into the former township office, built on the site of the old Kelsey Airport.

The good news is that the township’s complex was designed to fit into this rural setting. Still, the township government — similar to Manchester, West Manchester Township and others — is encouraging sprawl by consuming prime land with large campuses instead of claiming already developed property for reuse.

Sprawl, indeed, is still a thing in this rural place, the second lesson. New housing, already evident in 1999, is encroaching on this rural area. That growth has meant the formerly rocking and rolling road, Coventry, is improved. Suburbanites would not have tolerated this daily challenge to their SUV suspensions.

But here’s the best news to draw from this scene, the third lesson. A large cultivated field in the center of this valley is holding total development at bay. This green space gives many traveling through here a sense that the quality of life is good in this township. If builders would ever take aim at it, well, the valley would be just another suburban neighborhood.

So this scene is a metaphor for York County in the 2020s, as it was 25 years ago. The county’s rolling green hills have long attracted people. But this winsome terrain and the quality of life it offers is fraying, pockmarked by unplanned development and the leveling of 1800s farmhouses for no good reason.

The tug of war between persistent developers and smart-growth preservationists that has gone on for decades continues. And development is winning.

One wonders how endless shopping centers and the like will impair recruitment of the best folks to the county, workers who increasingly care about quality of life.

People of the valley

The fourth lesson connects more with the people of this valley — and really all of York County — than its landscape.

There’s a paradigm that says York County residents extremely dislike extremes. Charlie Bacas, a veteran observer of the county, once wrote that Civil War-era thinking in the county was one of “common decency, tolerance and live-and-let-live pragmatism.”

"Not too hot and not too cold and very York County to this day," he wrote. "As a border county we were not as blue as the counties to our north but not as grey as those to our south."

So historically, if county residents sense a politician or a cause is too this or too that, they push back. That tendency continued in the first decade of the 2000s with Dover Area School District residents voting out school board members who supported what the residents considered an extreme and costly curriculum change: intelligent design in science instruction.

And pushback unseated two courageous county commissioners, Lori Mitrick and Doug Kilgore, who put their political careers on the line to save Lower Windsor Township’s Highpoint Scenic Vista from high-end residential development. Voters, not liking local government’s costly taking of private property, ousted them from office.

In the past decade, a crack in this quest for moderation has appeared. Following decades of two moderate Republican congressmen, Bill Goodling and Todd Platts, voters have supported far-to-the right Congressman Scott Perry.

And this year, two state legislative seats likely will go to primary nominees who unseated mainstream Republicans and who reflect Perry’s position on the political spectrum.

Wendy Fink and Joe D'Orsie beat longtime incumbent Reps. Stan Saylor and Keith Gillespie in the Republican primary. Mike Jones, who supported Fink and D’Orsie, represents the people in this valley.

Time will tell if this county political paradigm keeps moving rightward.

The people of York Township are changing in another way that might pull candidates back toward the middle. The township grew 6.9% in the past decade, and its Black and Latino population increased 72.9% and 101.2%, respectively.

The growth of Black and Latino residents, who traditionally vote Democrat, is growing fastest in townships hugging Interstate 83. The interstate is visible from the Coventry Road area, and commuters to Baltimore and Harrisburg using Coventry and Oak roads have an easy drive to the Leader Heights and South Queen Street intersections.

With all this said, here’s the 1999 foreword for you to decide how the county has changed since then – or not:

The view in 1999

The shallow valley is hardly a valley and doesn't even have a name. Coventry Road runs through it. Let's call it Coventry Valley, just up Oak Road from Raab Fruit Farms in York Township.

It's a sleepy valley. Farm acreage still outpaces building lots. One might think nothing ever happened here.

But stand on a ridge at a triangle of land where Coventry and Oak roads collide.

Gaze at a graded area running through the heart of the valley. It's a trackless, early 1900s trolley grade running from a stop past Windsor to York.

Telephone poles follow the right-of-way, carrying lines that have passed through this valley for decades.

One starts thinking that this sleepy valley wasn't so isolated, considering residents here have enjoyed trolley and phone service for all or part of a century.

Coventry Road winds southward from this vantage point. The uneven lane tests the suspension of any car traveling its path. This suggests that it is a Pinchot Road, or one of its kin, first paved in the 1930s. Workers laid macadam on top of ungraded terrain as part of this state-funded program to get the farmer out of the mud.

Power lines pass through the eastern part of this valley. The Rural Electrification Program came through the county in the 1940s. Perhaps these lines are descendants of that program that empowered farmers to run milking machines and illuminate their chicken houses (which made for happy hens and more eggs).

The road and power lines suggest that outsiders partnered with residents as progress played out in this valley. The trolley line attracted houses that provided new neighbors to the farms.

The rolling valley attracted different layers of suburban growth, starting after World War II. Now, apartment houses are abutting the older subdivisions, not far from upscale, executive homes.

Today, sprawl is starting to dominate this area, once the domain of the farmer. Much is going on in this wide-awake valley and has been for at least the past 100 years.

In 1999: ‘Still Making History’

Those studying York County history could take cues from this layered York Township scene. The apparently simple quickly becomes complicated. What at first appears to be a short story of a county settled primarily by simple German immigrants turns out to be a novel with a plot bearing layer upon layer of meaning.

The county's story is akin to a parable from the Bible: so simple on the surface — but a bottomless pit of teachings begging further study. And time keeps moving, and events keep happening.

The study of county history has no end point. The county's 250th Anniversary Commission has it right with the slogan: "York County — Still Making History." "The past isn't dead," someone once said. "It isn't even past."

In 1999: The road’s middle

If it's difficult enough to understand life in one simple valley, how does one ever hope to push away our large county's deep topsoil to see what is underneath?

Fortunately, York County has been blessed with historical archaeologists who have made progress in striking at least a corner of the county's foundation. Carl E. Hatch and G. A. Mellander, York College professors, studied county presidential voting patterns from 1800-1968.

They found that county residents voted for candidates who appear practical and moderate. "All of which explodes the myth that York County is a region of rock-ribbed conservatism and reactionaryism," they wrote.

The Goldwater-Johnson presidential vote in 1964 is Exhibit A for the professors. County voters backed Republican Richard Nixon in 1960 and 1968 but opted for Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. Voters did not like Goldwater's rigid dogma.

To start the endless journey of trying to understand the multi-layered texture of York County, one should look in the middle of the road and work toward its edges. A researcher will not get as far by starting with the stereotype that the county has been peopled with right-wing knuckleheads since the first European settlers splashed across the Susquehanna River.

In 1999: Attitudes of prejudice

Hatch and Mellander's contention that York County should be viewed through the lens of moderation begs the question: Why are attitudes of prejudice and acts of hate so visible here?

Some trowel work uncovers live roots from deep in our history still feeding prejudice today: County residents took a moderate position toward slavery during the Civil War. In rejecting Abraham Lincoln in 1860 and 1864, county voters adopted what was then the middle-ground view that the abolition of slavery was not worth splitting the nation.

This tolerance of the destructive institution of slavery does not quickly pass through the system and drain into the Susquehanna. The sins -- and successes -- of our people are passed down to the third and fourth generations.

In other words, the decisions made in 1860 and 1864 affect us today. Our decisions today -- both good and bad -- will influence those living generations after us.

In 1999: From bucolic to suburbs

Let's return to the farmers in Coventry Valley. When they sold their rights of way to builders laying the trolley rails, they started a pattern of development that slowly has transformed their bucolic valley into a suburb of York.

Our hope in presenting this look backward is that we can better understand the decisions that make York County what it is today and the people, both prominent and obscure, who made them.

Here's hoping that this work will provide clues about the county's history -- a past that a diarist advised during the Confederate Army's occupation of York in 1863 is "never to be forgotten."

Jim McClure is a retired editor of the York Daily Record and has authored or co-authored nine books on York County history. Reach him at jimmcclure21@outlook.com.

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

New State Park Planned for Chester County

HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, PA
City
Windsor, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
theburgnews.com

History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town

Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Gillespie
Person
Stan Saylor
abc27.com

Highly rated coffee shops in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and there’s only really one way to celebrate. With coffee!. Now that you have an excuse to buy yourself a fancy latte, why not help support smaller businesses and buy one from one of your local coffee shops?
HARRISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York College#Coventry
FOX 43

Windsor Twp. residents fed up with stormwater property damage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stormwater system in Windsor Township, York County is causing headaches for people in a nearby neighborhood. "It's very frustrating," resident Bill Simms said. "We just keep dealing with it.”. Simms has lived in his Windsor Township home since 1992. He says he’s experienced damage...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial

Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

A Lawyer’s Life: Corky Goldstein has handled some of the highest-profile criminal cases in Harrisburg. After 50-plus years, he’s finally putting down his briefcase.

Stephayne McClure-Potts and her husband Michael waited until after 5 o’clock, using the back door to avoid the throngs of news reporters camped outside. They knew Corky Goldstein only by reputation—a pint-sized lawyer who stood up for people in trouble. He was active in their Jewish community and often took on criminal defendants whose cases seemed hopeless and who had no ability to pay him.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy