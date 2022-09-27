Read full article on original website
How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods
This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
Amazon Loudly Backs Cannabis Legalization, But Silently Bans Weed Grinders
Amazon AMZN made headlines last year when it came out in support of ending marijuana prohibition. Now, it seems the company has gotten cold feet. It is reportedly clearing spice grinders, used by some to grind weed flower, from its site ostensibly in keeping with company policy not to sell drug paraphernalia.
Cannabis Conspiracy? As Weed Prices Plummet In Michigan, Big Operators Push Legislators To Stymy New Competitors
Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
Cannabis Reg. Update: Cannabis Taxes, Workplace Discrimination, Sales Launch In Vermont, NM Expungement
Cannabis Taxes & Tax Revenue in CO and WA: A New Report. The Tax Policy Center reported that due to the lack of a standard cannabis tax in the US, governments use three different types of cannabis taxes, based on a percentage-of-price tax, a weight-based tax and a potency-based tax.
Kiora Pharma is Starting Human Trials of a Novel Treatment That Could Restore Vision In Patients With Inherited Blindness
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. KPRX, a pharmaceutical company specializing in treating eye diseases, is moving its drug candidate KIO-301 into a Phase 1b study in the third quarter of this year. The treatment could offer patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare and incurable disease that causes progressive blindness, the chance...
DEA Claims Doctors Requesting Psilocybin For Dying Patients Have Commercial Interests
For the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), physicians who seek psilocybin for their dying patients under federal Right to Try (RTT) laws are making a request for a ‘commercial use.’ The DEA is implying that doctors who want to give terminally ill patients psilocybin have a financial interest, making them ineligible for a fee waiver.
After A Two-Year Decline, US Suicide Rates Rose In 2021: Who's At Highest Risk?
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the suicide rate in the U.S. increased in 2021, following two years of decline. Close to 47,600 deaths were recorded as suicides in 2021. In 2018, the number of suicidal deaths in the U.S. was at an...
