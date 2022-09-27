Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia weather updates: Hurricane Ian local impacts
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Our ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan keep you updated on Ian’s local impact. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress. Join us for live updates online and on air. Plus, check out our forecasts online and on our mobile app.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
WLTX.com
Columbia native, WSU guard Myles Rice diagnosed with cancer, out indefinitely for season
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will take him out of the 2022-2023 season indefinitely. Rice confirmed the news with WSU in a statement on the team's official Twitter page. In his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
WLTX.com
Thursday Night High School Football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
coladaily.com
High school football weekly roundup
River Bluff opened the Region 4-5A slate in impressive fashion, rallying from a first half deficit to defeat No. 4 ranked White Knoll 25-14 in a game move up to Thursday night due to the impact of Hurricane Ian expected in the Midlands on Friday. Cooper Johns ran for 227...
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina runs great trick play to score big-man 2-point conversion
The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing host to the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium on Thursday night. The Gamecocks are heavily favored, and Coach Beamer is not afraid to get creative. After QB Spencer Rattler hit MarShawn Lloyd for the score to go up 6-0, the Gamecocks decided to go for the two-point conversion.
SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina
South Carolina State showed flashes against the SEC’s South Carolina, but ultimately couldn’t get out of its own way with turnovers. The post SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
wach.com
Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers
The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
Comments / 0