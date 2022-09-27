Read full article on original website
State announces effort to hire more TBI lab techs
Thursday, Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced what they called a “decisive” step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
Lee announces judicial appointments
(Governor’s Office) Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced two judicial appointments. “I am proud to announce the appointment of these two highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”
Yager announces agenda, speakers for Grants Conference
(Submitted) State Senator Ken Yager has announced the agenda for his upcoming grants conference which will include a “strong” line-up of speakers and grant decision makers with expertise in grant writing. The annual Grants Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 12th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development. The conference will provide local governments, community groups and nonprofits with important information regarding available grants and the best practices for preparing a successful application.
Chamber invites you to ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’
(AC Chamber) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with our sponsors, present “Puttin’ on The Ritz” a night of Glitz & Glamour! It’s the Anderson County Chamber’s Annual Street Party. Tickets are $125/couple or $100/couple for Chamber members for this Pre-Ticketed Event. Valid ID...
Dragons fall to Cougars, 54-48, in overtime classic
Playing in front of a primetime television audience on Thursday night, the Clinton Dragons and Campbell County Cougars put on a show that will not soon be forgotten. In the end, though, the Cougars made one more big play then the Dragons did in a game that was full of them, and prevailed in overtime, 54-48, dealing a serious blow to Clinton’s playoff hopes.
Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51
Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Perryman. She leaves behind her mother, Vickie Lynn Robbins of Clinton, TN; son, Jimmy Robertson (Christy) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Heather Ward (Matt) of McKenzie, TN; brother, Anthony Trentham of Knoxville, TN; sister, April Gifford of Lake City, TN, and she also leaves behind several grandchildren.
Bulletin: Ledford accepts position as Norris city manager
According to the Norris Bulletin, the search for a new Norris City Manager came to an end earlier this week when Adam Ledford accepted the position. According to the publication, Ledford is coming to Norris from from Marion, Kentucky, and has 15 years of experience in managing city government operations.
GSMNP announces temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail today (Thursday, September 29)
(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on Thursday, September 29 to complete routine maintenance operations started earlier this month. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Park...
CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community. During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence. The subject of the investigation and...
Rocky Top Trunk or Treat October 28
Everyone is invited to the Rocky Top “Trunk or Treat” event on the Friday before Halloween. The fun starts on the George Templin Field at 216 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Friday, October 28th at 5:30 pm with food, games, door prizes, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, and of course, candy!
