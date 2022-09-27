ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
 Sept. 27

On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.

By the end of Tuesday, every team in the NBA will have started training camp.

However, there are still a lot of talented free agents that remain on the market , with the season tipping off in less than one month.

One of those free agents is ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who spent this past season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He played in 69 regular season games and averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

In addition, the former Syracuse star shot a very solid 37.5% from the three-point range.

He is far from the superstar he was, but those are substantial numbers for a role player off the bench.

The Lakers did not have a good season (33-49) and missed the NBA Playoffs, but Anthony was one of their few bright spots.

Over his career, he has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

He made all ten trips to the All-Star Game with the Nuggets and Knicks.

One of the biggest knocks critics have on Anthony is that he has not had much success in the NBA Playoffs.

He has only made the Western Conference Finals one time (and never made the NBA Finals).

Seeing him join a title contender would be a nice finish to his career because he will one day be a Hall of Famer.

His career averages are 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest in 1,260 regular season games.

