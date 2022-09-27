Landsea has Surprise homes for sale

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise.

“We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd Condon, vice president of sales and marketing, Arizona Division, Landsea Homes. “Our strong and growing presence in this master planned community since 2018 has resonated well with new homebuyers, and we expect that to continue. Our earlier homes sold swiftly thanks to the endless amenities, our renowned High Performance Homes features, and affordable price point for the Surprise submarket.”

Buyers can choose from one- to two-story single-family homes with 16 distinctive floor plans. Homes offer options for two to five bedrooms, and the ability to convert three-car garages into extra rooms or storage. All floor plans feature open concept designs perfect for individuals and families of all sizes.

All homes at The Villages at North Copper contain Landsea Homes’ High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple HomePod mini, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.

Since entering North Copper Canyon in 2018, Landsea Homes has sold over 700 homes.

North Copper Canyon’s proximity to major expressways, including the new Loop 303, offers convenient access to major shopping at Surprise Village Shopping Center and the Marketplace at Prasada, as well as regional offices for well-known companies including American Express, Intel Corporation, Honeywell and Mastech Digital.

Homes are currently selling at Sunrise, also in Surprise. Earlier this month, Landsea Homes closed on a 136-acre parcel of land in Pinal County for a new master planned community called Wildera, which will initially consist of 461 homes. Development has already begun, and the community is expected to grand open late next year.

For information about The Villages at North Copper Canyon, visit landseahomes.com/arizona/maricopa-county-west-valley/surprise/the-villages-at-north-copper-canyon.

Jason Stone

Former NAU Lumberjack who loves going to concerts (or I did), watching sports (or I did) and hanging out with friends (oh, never mind). I also enjoy backgammon, surfing and men who are not afraid to cry.