The Same Woman That was Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Merchandise from Wal-Mart, On the Hook for Stealing $2,000 Worth of Merchandise from Target

A Chicago man arrested in Jackson County for an OWI was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, back in April of last year, Roosevelt Sims of Chicago was traveling 90mph on I-91 early in the morning. When they stopped Sims, he showed signs of impairment. A field sobriety test was conducted and Sims was arrested for 1st Offense OWI. Sims had six children in the vehicle, all of them under the age of 16.

JACKSON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO