Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy to continue remote learning after alleged assault
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of an alleged assault of a staff member at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that the school will continue remote instruction until at least Oct. 10. A news release issued Saturday stated the school "will undergo a gradual re-entry process to...
wtae.com
Second Avenue Commons in Pittsburgh prepared to offer comprehensive services to city's homeless
PITTSBURGH — Government, business, civic and nonprofit groups were offered an open house tour of Second Avenue Commons on Thursday, fashioned as the most comprehensive place providing services to the homeless. Take a look inside: Watch the report in the video player above. In addition to group sleeping rooms,...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh natives helping, recovering following Hurricane Ian
GREENSBURG, Pa. — As the wind from Hurricane Ian picked up Wednesday, Amber Novosel started to worry. "A few times I thought, the window is going to break," Novosel said. "Other than that the worst part for me was going online after the hurricane and seeing what it did. It was devastating."
wtae.com
$10,000 reward offered for information after Pittsburgh police cruisers catch fire
PITTSBURGH — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for setting police vehicles on fire. The reward was announced Thursday during Pittsburgh police's weekly briefing. Police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A 911 call for shots fired brought officers to the 600 block of North Saint Clair Street just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, public safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said.
wtae.com
Suspect in catalytic converter thefts around Allegheny County arrested in Philadelphia
Police in Philadelphia arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters in the Pittsburgh area. Bethel Park police said a joint investigation alongside police in Ross Township identified 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. as a suspect. Wallace was arrested last week and faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments...
wtae.com
One person taken to hospital after Duquesne shooting
A shooting sent one man to the hospital overnight. Police were called to Peters Street in Duquesne around 12:15 a.m. They found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Our crew on scene saw police investigating inside and outside of a home there. We also saw more than a dozen evidence markers on the street.
wtae.com
Fugitive from Illinois arrested in Washington County following standoff
DONORA, Pa. — A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other offenses in Illinois was arrested following a standoff in Donora, Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis McCracken, 27, of Elgin, Illinois, was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said he was wanted for a double...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
wtae.com
Vehicle nearly crashes into East McKeesport pizza shop
A car nearly crashed into a pizza shop in East McKeesport overnight. This happened around 2:15 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, right in front of Merlinos Pizza. The vehicle took out a stop sign and damaged the front steps and railing leading up to the shop's front door. Pittsburgh's Action News...
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
wtae.com
Kennywood has reopened with enhanced security measures
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park reopened Friday, six days after a shooting inside the park left three people hurt. A suspect has still not been publicly identified or arrested. Allegheny County police continue to investigate, including how the gun got into the park. Police are looking at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Pittsburgh native describes fleeing Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is hearing more from people with local ties now living in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. One Fort Myers-area woman described what it was like to escape the storm's path — with only an hour's notice. Roxanne Buckels' family had...
wtae.com
15-year-old student facing multiple charges after Oliver Citywide Academy staff member is assaulted
PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old Pittsburgh Public Schools student is facing multiple charges after an assault sent a staff member to the hospital. Pittsburgh mayor responds: Watch the report in the video player above. School officials tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the incident happened at Oliver Citywide Academy on...
wtae.com
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 150 mph and a devastating storm surge. Rescue efforts are underway with roughly 2.5 million homes and businesses without power, many communities destroyed and countless people trapped. The storm has left the state and reentered...
wtae.com
Funeral held for Judah Samet who was pillar in community
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends, the entire city of Pittsburgh and the Jewish community are mourning the loss of Judah Samet. He was a pillar in the city; he survived the Holocaust and the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting. His funeral procession stopped for a moment outside the...
wtae.com
Guests evacuated at extended stay hotel in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Guests at the Homewood Suites on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District were forced outside for a little less than an hour on Thursday morning. That followed a report of smoke that brought firefighters to the building around 4:15 a.m. There was no word on the...
wtae.com
Allegheny County fugitive captured after more than two years on the run
A convicted felon is back in police custody after being on the run for more than two years. Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus announced Friday that a Clairton man who had been on the run and was featured as one of the most wanted criminals in the county is back in the Allegheny County Jail.
wtae.com
Man claiming to be police officer arrested after pulling over older woman
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Pitcairn man was arrested after police said he pulled over a woman driving with her granddaughter. The problem? He’s not a police officer. Jason Birdwell is facing several charges after he allegedly harassed a woman and impersonated an officer. The incident happened around 3:40...
wtae.com
13-year-old charged in shooting that critically injured another 13-year-old in Swissvale
SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Swissvale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the stomach. Swissvale officers responded to the 7500 block of Short Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. "First responders found a juvenile male victim suffering from a...
Comments / 0