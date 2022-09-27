ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, PA

wtae.com

Pittsburgh natives helping, recovering following Hurricane Ian

GREENSBURG, Pa. — As the wind from Hurricane Ian picked up Wednesday, Amber Novosel started to worry. "A few times I thought, the window is going to break," Novosel said. "Other than that the worst part for me was going online after the hurricane and seeing what it did. It was devastating."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A 911 call for shots fired brought officers to the 600 block of North Saint Clair Street just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, public safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person taken to hospital after Duquesne shooting

A shooting sent one man to the hospital overnight. Police were called to Peters Street in Duquesne around 12:15 a.m. They found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Our crew on scene saw police investigating inside and outside of a home there. We also saw more than a dozen evidence markers on the street.
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

Fugitive from Illinois arrested in Washington County following standoff

DONORA, Pa. — A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other offenses in Illinois was arrested following a standoff in Donora, Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis McCracken, 27, of Elgin, Illinois, was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said he was wanted for a double...
DONORA, PA
wtae.com

Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle nearly crashes into East McKeesport pizza shop

A car nearly crashed into a pizza shop in East McKeesport overnight. This happened around 2:15 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, right in front of Merlinos Pizza. The vehicle took out a stop sign and damaged the front steps and railing leading up to the shop's front door. Pittsburgh's Action News...
EAST MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Kennywood has reopened with enhanced security measures

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park reopened Friday, six days after a shooting inside the park left three people hurt. A suspect has still not been publicly identified or arrested. Allegheny County police continue to investigate, including how the gun got into the park. Police are looking at the...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh native describes fleeing Hurricane Ian

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is hearing more from people with local ties now living in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. One Fort Myers-area woman described what it was like to escape the storm's path — with only an hour's notice. Roxanne Buckels' family had...
FORT MYERS, FL
wtae.com

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 150 mph and a devastating storm surge. Rescue efforts are underway with roughly 2.5 million homes and businesses without power, many communities destroyed and countless people trapped. The storm has left the state and reentered...
FLORIDA STATE
wtae.com

Funeral held for Judah Samet who was pillar in community

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends, the entire city of Pittsburgh and the Jewish community are mourning the loss of Judah Samet. He was a pillar in the city; he survived the Holocaust and the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting. His funeral procession stopped for a moment outside the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

