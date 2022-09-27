A shooting sent one man to the hospital overnight. Police were called to Peters Street in Duquesne around 12:15 a.m. They found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Our crew on scene saw police investigating inside and outside of a home there. We also saw more than a dozen evidence markers on the street.

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO