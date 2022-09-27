Read full article on original website
DANIEL PATRICK KEOGH, 70
Dr. Daniel Patrick “Dan” Keogh of Indiana passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born to Wilmot J. and Margaret Mary McElroy Keogh in Norwalk, CT on July 31, 1952. Dan spent his early life with his parents and brothers in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico where his father was an executive of Westinghouse South America.
MARGARET “DIANNE” (ROUSER) BROOKE, 62
Margaret “Dianne”(Rouser) Brooke, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born February 4, 1960, in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Betty Jane (Warder) Rouser. Dianne was a graduate of Oxon Hill Senior High School....
JUDITH “JUDY” SIMPSON, 75
Judith “Judy” Simpson, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home. A daughter of the late H. Frank and Sara Martha (Shearer) Cribbs, she was born May 3, 1947, in Indiana. Judy was a 1965 graduate of Elderton High School. She dedicated her life...
FAYE E. (NICHOLSON) ANTOLIK, 74
Faye E. (Nicholson) Antolik, 74, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg, PA. The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born December 28, 1947, in Indiana, PA. Surviving is her son, Richard Troy Antolik (Tina)...
LEADER’S CIRCLE FINALISTS ANNOUNCED
At a Indiana County Chamber Business After-Hours event at the Indiana Gazette, Indiana County Leader’s Circle announced their finalists for Male and Female Civic Leader of the Year and the finalists for the Indiana County ATHENA Leadership Award. The Male Civic Leader Finalists are (from L to R) are...
DOLORES “DEE” JEANNE WELLS, 87
Dolores “Dee” Jeanne Wells, 87, Indiana, passed away September 27, 2022, while at the Communities at Indiana Haven. The daughter of William and Mary E. (Steele) Little, she was born April 12,1935 in Indiana. Dee along with her husband were the owners of C L Wells & Sons...
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN GAPSHES, 82
Benjamin Franklin Gapshes, 82, of Penn Run, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born April 26, 1940, in Dubois, he was a son of the late Tony and Wilda Mae (Beatty) Gapshes. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Leamer) Gapshes, whom he married November 10, 1962.
INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
EVA M. (SPADE) CORNMAN, 74
CORNMAN, EVA M. (SPADE), 74 OF CLARKSBURG, PA. passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born December 07, 1947 in Avonmore, PA, the daughter of the late Lloyd Spade and Thelma Ann (Kline) Spade. Eva retired from Kiski Prep School as a Dietary Supervisor. Eva was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Raymond M. Cornman, Clarksburg, PA; son, John Forte & wife, Tracy, Leechburg, PA; daughter, Tracy Macinerey, Cranberry Twp., PA; several Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren and her sisters, Ruth Miller, Indiana, PA and Jean Amburst, Huntington, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Foster and Lloyd Spade.
explore venango
Will Investigators Ever Solve the Patrick Ryan Murder?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The last time anyone saw Patrick Ryan alive was in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2005. He was having a drink at the Captain Loomis Bar on Main Street in Clarion. He held a yard sale at the house he rented on Wood Street a few hours before.
JAMES L. BERNARD, 93
James L. Bernard, 93, of Indiana, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022. A son of the late Stanley and Helen (Broskin) Bernard, he was born in Lucernemines on October 17, 1928. He was married to the late Virginia (Williams) Bernard, spending over 64 years together.
PEACEFUL PRO-LIFE RALLY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA ON SUNDAY
A peaceful pro-life rally is scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Indiana. The Life Chain rally will be held from 2-3 PM on October 2nd at the corner of 8th and Philadelphia Streets. The annual rally is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in Downtown Indiana, and local organizer Irene Kopczyk said that the rally is about spreading the pro-life message in a peaceful way.
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
WEEK SIX HAS PLENTY OF DRAMA FOR HERITAGE CONFERENCE TEAMS
Week Six of the high school football season arrives with some key matchups in the Heritage Conference in a pivotal weekend and with four radio games on our Renda Broadcasting radio stations and two on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS tonight, 3-2 Homer-Center welcomes 3-2 Portage to Memorial Stadium. Homer...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
WENDELL T. KINNEY, JR., 32
Passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born March 16, 1990 in Indiana, PA. Wendell had worked at Colonial Motor Mart, Indiana, PA. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Kataleya. Wendell is survived by his father, Wendell T. Kinney, Sr. & wife, Linda, Cedar Hill, TX; daughter, Kataleya Kinney, Indiana, PA; siblings: Kendra Henderson, Gaithersburg, MD, Patrick Newbill, Atlanta, GA, Stephan Hill, Huston, TX, Micaiah Kinney, Dallas, TX and Larry, Marquee, Eric, Erica and Shekinah Jimerson all of Dallas, TX; paternal grandfather, Robert Kinney, Brenizer, PA; maternal grandparents, Larry & Elaine Henderson, Gaithersburg, MD and also many Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela (Henderson) Kinney and paternal grandmother, Oliser Kinney. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held in Christ Temple Ministries, Brenizer, PA on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Host Pastor Calvin McCoy. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville, PA.
HOMER CENTER, WEST SHAMOKIN GRAB VOLLEYBALL WINS
Homer-Center shut out Penns Manor, 3-0 last night, by scores of 25-8, 25-9, and 25-13. Ashlyn Kerr had 5 aces. Meegan Williams has 4 aces and 11 kills. Macy Sardone had 31 assists and Anna Cutshall had 12 digs. West Shamokin downed Cambria Heights, 25-6, 25-18, and 25-20. The Wolves...
POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA
Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
