Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; traversing Florida will be a tough ride
Road closures stretched from the Ian impact zone to Duval County in Northeast Florida. Let’s take a moment to reflect on what Hurricane Ian did to Florida’s infrastructure — the roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, and more that make modern life work. According to a fact...
floridapolitics.com
Over 1.2M Floridians still without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
About 200,000 have had their power restored since Friday night. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s as of Saturday at 9 a.m. The good news: About 200,000 have had their...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gassed up for October
With the start of October, Florida has entered the spooky season. But Florida has also entered the Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday season. From now until Halloween, the state is waiving state and local gas taxes, a move that is expected to save Floridians an estimated $200 million. Dominic Calabro,...
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
Ten organizations split the first million released. With $12 million donated in the first 24 hours of Hurricane Ian to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first $1 million of that money raised is on its way to people in desperate need. “We know that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
More than half of Collier, Sarasota counties back on the grid as FPL restores power for most across Florida
FPL has restored power for more than two-thirds of customers affected by Hurricane Ian. A majority of customers in Collier and Sarasota counties now have their power back, thanks to the efforts of recovery and utility workers who have reconnected millions of Floridians just days after Hurricane Ian struck. Between...
floridapolitics.com
‘These cities and their people will recover’: Francis Suarez tours Hurricane Ian wreckage
‘For now, we offer what we can to begin the process of rebuilding.’. Three days after announcing the deployment of emergency response personnel to Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez visited the Gulf Coast to tour the wreckage the near-Category 5 storm left behind. In...
floridapolitics.com
Trulieve says growing operation unaffected by Hurricane Ian
Most dispensaries are open, and more will return as power is restored across the state. Florida’s largest medical marijuana company sought to reassure patients that the business’ supply is unharmed following Hurricane Ian.. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers reported no growing facilities went down for the medical cannabis company...
floridapolitics.com
The Florida Disaster Fund raises more than $20 million in 48 hours after launch
The money is already helping people in the affected areas, Casey DeSantis said. Within 48 hours of its activation, The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $20 million in donations for the communities that experienced Hurricane Ian’s destruction, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Saturday. Major donations have poured...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
FPL reconnects more than two-thirds of customers, shares restoration timeline for others
And there’s good news for those in Brevard, Flagler, Okeechobee, Seminole and Volusia counties still without power. More than 2.1 million accounts linked to Florida Power & Light powerlines lost electricity after Hurricane Ian ripped across the Sunshine State midweek. By Saturday, FPL reconnected more than two-thirds of them and had a timeline for when it expects to do the same for the remainder.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric expects majority of power to be restored by Sunday
The utility company expects portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had more damage, to be restored by Monday night. Tampa Electric has restored power to 92% of its customers as of noon Saturday, and it expects to wrap up restoration by Sunday evening for most households. Currently,...
floridapolitics.com
‘You loot, we shoot’: Gov. DeSantis stresses law and order in Ian-ravaged communities
‘I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state.’. As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a moral plea against looting that appears to have some firepower behind it. Speaking near Fort Myers in the leveled community...
floridapolitics.com
Molina Healthcare donates $300,000 for Hurricane Ian relief
The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Latino Leadership. Molina Healthcare of Florida is donating $300,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the MolinaCares Accord nonprofit. The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
floridapolitics.com
FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes
State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian
'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
floridapolitics.com
Four more counties added to federal disaster declaration
Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it’s Central Florida’s turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian’s trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll trickles in: up to 21 fatalities, and counting
At least 21 people have died, but more unconfirmed deaths are likely to push that total higher in the days to come. As many as 21 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said, and that number is likely to climb higher.
floridapolitics.com
Nearly a quarter of Florida customers without power after Hurricane Ian
Workers are toiling ‘around the clock’ to restore power, but some reconnections will take a while. Less than a day after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida, 24% of utility customers did not have power, according to the most recent figures from the Public Service Commission. The Sunshine State’s...
Comments / 0