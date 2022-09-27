ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Over 1.2M Floridians still without power in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

About 200,000 have had their power restored since Friday night. The latest report from the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That's as of Saturday at 9 a.m. The good news: About 200,000 have had their...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gassed up for October

With the start of October, Florida has entered the spooky season. But Florida has also entered the Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday season. From now until Halloween, the state is waiving state and local gas taxes, a move that is expected to save Floridians an estimated $200 million. Dominic Calabro,...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Trulieve says growing operation unaffected by Hurricane Ian

Most dispensaries are open, and more will return as power is restored across the state. Florida's largest medical marijuana company sought to reassure patients that the business' supply is unharmed following Hurricane Ian.. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers reported no growing facilities went down for the medical cannabis company...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

The Florida Disaster Fund raises more than $20 million in 48 hours after launch

The money is already helping people in the affected areas, Casey DeSantis said. Within 48 hours of its activation, The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $20 million in donations for the communities that experienced Hurricane Ian's destruction, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Saturday. Major donations have poured...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

FPL reconnects more than two-thirds of customers, shares restoration timeline for others

And there's good news for those in Brevard, Flagler, Okeechobee, Seminole and Volusia counties still without power. More than 2.1 million accounts linked to Florida Power & Light powerlines lost electricity after Hurricane Ian ripped across the Sunshine State midweek. By Saturday, FPL reconnected more than two-thirds of them and had a timeline for when it expects to do the same for the remainder.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Electric expects majority of power to be restored by Sunday

The utility company expects portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had more damage, to be restored by Monday night. Tampa Electric has restored power to 92% of its customers as of noon Saturday, and it expects to wrap up restoration by Sunday evening for most households. Currently,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Molina Healthcare donates $300,000 for Hurricane Ian relief

The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Latino Leadership. Molina Healthcare of Florida is donating $300,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the MolinaCares Accord nonprofit. The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes

State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian

'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Four more counties added to federal disaster declaration

Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it's Central Florida's turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian's trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nearly a quarter of Florida customers without power after Hurricane Ian

Workers are toiling 'around the clock' to restore power, but some reconnections will take a while. Less than a day after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida, 24% of utility customers did not have power, according to the most recent figures from the Public Service Commission. The Sunshine State's...
FLORIDA STATE

