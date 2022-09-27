Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Worried About Upcoming SmackDown Episode
We’re currently on the road to Extreme Rules and this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Winnipeg, Canada. Hurricane is currently running rampant through Florida and it looks like WWE could be dealing with some travel issues this week. Dave Meltzer...
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves Stable on SmackDown
WWE has been hinting at potential trouble between Max Dupri and the Maximum Male Models for several weeks now. On Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, Mace and Mansoor participated in some comedic backstage segments by striking various poses. Max Dupri was not on board with what they were doing, and he removed his belt to demonstrate that he is not interested in participating in the Maximum Male Models. A moment earlier, he had punched Mansoor and knocked him onto the floor.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former ROH World Champion Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho’s invitation for an open challenge against anyone that has ties to ROH is one that former ROH World Champion Davey Richards is more than happy to accept. Last week at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture the championship for the first time. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Jericho retained the title over Bandido. He will go on to face Bryan Danielson on the October 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW
Cody Rhodes is now in the WWE, although he is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle and is out of action. He made waves earlier this year by leaving AEW and made his WWE return at Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke to Rhodes before his AEW departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company.
ringsidenews.com
Shotzi Blackheart Finally Gets Her Tank Back On WWE SmackDown
Shotzi Blackheart used to ride a tank as part of entrance in Triple H’s version of NXT. Vince McMahon took that away from her after she moved to the main roster. Tonight, she got her old entrance back. Shotzi Blackheart brought back her tank for her entrance on SmackDown...
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans for Finn Balor
According to reports, WWE has big plans for Finn Balor. According to WrestleVotes, there are major plans in the works for Balor in the future. Balor is likely to play a significant part in WWE soon. There is no news on what is planned, although Balor is thought to be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Chooses His Favorite AEW Match So Far
The current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, was in AEW at the start of the promotion’s run. He became the first AEW World Champion and wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and others. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho discussed some of his favorite matches he’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On AEW Stars Appearing On Netflix’s ‘The Floor Is Lava’ Game Show
Reports have surfaced about AEW’s Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy appearing on Netflix’s The Floor is Lava game show. The show is in it’s third season and is currently streaming on Netflix. According to a report from Pwinsider, only Statlander traversed successfully through the obstacle...
The Best Latino Wrestlers Currently In The WWE and AEW Today
There are a lot of great Latino wrestlers in the business today.
Report: Bandido Offered Full-Time AEW Contract
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Bandido has been offered a full-time contract from AEW following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. It has not been reported or confirmed if he's officially signed with AEW. Bandido competed in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH...
411mania.com
CJ Perry On Potentially Joining Miro In AEW, Her Favorite Feuds From WWE Run
CJ Perry is currently a free agent, and she recently weighed in the idea of joining Miro in AEW. The former Lana spoke with Last Word On Sports for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On possibly going to AEW: “I truly believe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Backstage Updates on Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring Soon
Several Impact Wrestling contracts are set to expire soon, according to reports. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Mia Yim’s contract is set to expire on Sunday, October 9. At that moment, she will be a free agent. There has been no indication on whether Yim and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Says He Assumes Saraya Will Wrestle In AEW
AEW commentator Jim Ross has joined the growing number of people who believe Saraya will compete as part of Tony Khan’s promotion. Saraya hasn’t wrestled since Boxing Day 2017 when she suffered an injury at a WWE live event. The former WWE Divas Champion retired in April 2018...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: McIntyre teams with Owens & Gargano
Drew McIntyre got some help from Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano on last night's episode of SmackDown. Owens and Gargano made surprise appearances on SmackDown last night, helping McIntyre even the odds against Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. A singles match between McIntyre and Theory ended in a disqualification when Chad Gable and Otis got involved. Theory, Gable, and Otis then tried to beat McIntyre down, but Gargano and Owens made the save.
411mania.com
Ringside Physician Chris Amann Reportedly Exits WWE
Dr. Chris Amann, who was WWE’s Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly exited the company. PWInsider reports that Amann, who has been with WWE since 2008 and was involved in the implementation of WWE’s sports-medicine program and Wellness Policy, has finished up his time with WWE. The site reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Andrade El Idolo Must Leave AEW if He Loses on Live Rampage Next Week
Backstage at Friday night’s AEW Rampage, there was a brawl that set up a mask vs. career match for next week’s live show. Preston “10” Vance must unmask next week if he loses, but if Andrade El Idolo loses, he must leave AEW, as announced on Friday night’s show. Andrade has been trying to convince Vance to join his stable for weeks, and he made another attempt this week on Rampage. The fact that next week’s Rampage is the anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match makes it unlikely that Vance will win.
ComicBook
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Spoke With Cody Rhodes Before WWE Return And More AEW Notes
It appears Warner Bros. Discovery played a role in trying to convince Cody Rhodes to stay with AEW. Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, parted ways with AEW back in February. At the time, the news came as a shock to many within the wrestling industry as he was one of the company's founding Executive Vice Presidents. Rhodes ultimately returned to WWE in April, defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Shares Cryptic Tweet: #FreeElIdolo
AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo has become the latest star to reference reports of talent leaving the promotion with a tweet. Earlier this month, Malakai Black confirmed that he requested his release from AEW, but was denied. Both he and Buddy Matthews are currently taking hiatus’ from the ring, with...
F4WOnline
New York, NY
0
Followers
0
Post
0
Views
ABOUT
The latest information across professional wrestlinghttps://www.f4wonline.com
Comments / 0