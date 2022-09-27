Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored
Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.
mynewsla.com
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital
SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
20-year-old California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor's office said in a statement.Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into...
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
Suspected dealer charged with murder for allegedly providing fentanyl to overdose victim
An 18-year-old from Bloomington has been charged with murder on allegations that he sold and distributed opiods that led to the overdose death of a Highland teen. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Alfred Urrea with one count of murder for allegedly providing drugs to Adrian Alloway, an 18-year-old Highland man who […]
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
z1077fm.com
Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Girl ‘Was a Participant' in Deadly Shootout After Amber Alert, Sheriff Says
Evidence suggests the 15-year-old girl killed in a Tuesday shootout with deputies along the 15 Freeway in Victorville after she was the subject of an Amber Alert "was a participant" in that shootout, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. The Sheriff's update on the case -- a domestic violence...
vvng.com
VVUHSD works with Victorville PD to ensure safety after threatening graffiti found at CIMS
VICTORVILLE — The Cobalt Institute of Math & Science campus was locked down Friday as Victorville Police Department deputies conducted a precautionary search of the school after threatening graffiti was found in a campus bathroom. Deputies searched the school with a specialized dog and determined that there were no...
SFGate
A 70-mile crime scene: Terrifying pursuit, freeway gun battle end in father, daughter dead
LOS ANGELES — Authorities had been looking for Anthony Graziano and his teenage daughter Savannah for nearly 24 hours when his Nissan Frontier pickup was spotted Tuesday morning near Barstow. Graziano was a suspect in the killing of his estranged wife, and authorities had issued an Amber Alert for...
KTLA.com
Video captures moments just before Fontana killing that led to fatal Hesperia shootout
As more details continue to emerge about the fatal shootout involving a father and daughter and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, new surveillance video footage shows the violence that prompted the Amber Alert a day earlier. Anthony Graziano, 45, shot and killed his estranged wife, Tracy Martinez, at...
Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
Two Los Angeles gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last year as he was sitting in an SUV.
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
viewpointsonline.org
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
