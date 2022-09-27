ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

mynewsla.com

30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail

An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
MURRIETA, CA
Sam H Arnold

The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored

Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend

A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
PERRIS, CA
newsantaana.com

An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital

SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

20-year-old California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute

A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor's office said in a statement.Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed

Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
ORANGE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
z1077fm.com

Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA

