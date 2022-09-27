ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi Is Up for Pre-Order

Following the huge success of the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi last year, Bandai Namco has released a Grogu / Baby Yoda edition of the classic virtual pet toy, and pre-orders are now live here on Amazon for a standard version ($19.99). However, the Grogu using the Force version is quite tempting thanks to the fact that it comes with a super adorable silicone case. You can also pre-order that edition right here on Amazon for $27.99 while it lasts. The new addition to your family will arrive on your doorstep January 27th.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest UCS LEGO Set Will Include 6,187 Pieces

If you felt bad when the Razor Crest was blown up in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, we have good news. You can rebuild it in painstaking detail with the Star Wars 75331 Razor Crest set. This new edition of the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) will include 6,187 pieces, which makes it third biggest in the LEGO Star Wars lineup behind the UCS 75192 Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces) and 75313 UCS AT-AT (6,785 pieces). Overall, it ranks as the sixth biggest LEGO set of all-time.
SHOPPING
Parents Magazine

Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season

'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Han Solo Minifigure#Mandalorian
disneytips.com

Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

ALERT! New Disney Holiday Decor Is Online Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know, we know, Halloween is currently in full swing, but we can’t help but get excited when we see or hear about Disney holiday news. We just got an update on all the Holiday Kitchen food booths coming to the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays this year, along with all the entertainment we can expect. Let’s keep this Disney holiday announcement celebration rolling with a new holiday merchandise drop online!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
moneysavingmom.com

Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!

Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release

Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
VIDEO GAMES
disneyfoodblog.com

More Target Deal Day DATES Announced

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ready to score some great deals on Disney merchandise and other items that you can use as holiday gifts, birthday gifts, and MORE?! Yeah, we thought so!. Target already...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Andor Episode 4 Has Star Wars Fans Loving Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael

Andor Episode 4 had Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael spending some time together. Fans are loving the series so far and especially the dynamic with these two characters. One quick scroll of Twitter shows how many people couldn't get enough of the meeting between the two. Promos for Episode 4 focused on a tense moment between Genevieve O'Reilly's and Stellan Skarsgård's characters. A bit of despair has been in the air over the course of this entire Disney+ series. Basically, Andor is the most adult of the Star Wars series on the streaming platform. There's been all kinds of social issues on display and a tone that feels very familiar to Rogue One fans. So, check out some of the celebration for yourself down below.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy