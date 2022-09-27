‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser, Forrie J. Smith Pay Tribute to Medal of Honor Recipient

Yellowstone stars Forrie J. Smith and Cole Hauser took a chance to pay tribute to our armed forces this week. While attending the Operation Warriors Foundation Benefit in Dallas, Texas, the two western stars took a chance to share a moment with one of the night’s honorees.

Smith and Hauser posed for a photo with veteran Matt Williams. The Yellowstone stars look thrilled to be part of the proceedings. Smith shared the photo via his Instagram account.

Smith captioned the post, “Cole and I standing with Medal of Honor recipient, Matt Williams at the OPERATION WARRIORS FOUNDATION BENEFIT in Dallas at the Omni hotel! Such an honor to be amongst some of America’s finest. THANK YOU ALL for your brave service! #rcincoranchmercantile #OakAndEdenWhiskey #americanhatcompany #americanshelpeachother #justinboots #americafeedsamerica #coopertires #YellowstoneTV #paramount #runwiththecoopers”

Cole Hauser Digs into His ‘Yellowstone’ Character

Fans cannot wait to finally see the next season of Yellowstone. The first episode won’t drop until November 13. But filming just recently wrapped up. Ahead of the highly-anticipated season, Hauser revealed some details behind the formation of his popular character Rip Wheeler.

“His backstory has been one that’s been worked on between Taylor and I,” Hauser said. “Taylor’s imagination and some of my past with my own family and my own father. Taylor has become a really good friend, and he knows a lot about my family and what I’ve gone through. He hasn’t used all of it, but he has used some of it to trigger certain things in me as an actor and also in Rip. Taylor’s done a wonderful job of exploring who Rip is, what gets him going, the blackness in his heart, the red that’s still there. It’s been fun to be able to play those different colors throughout the years.”

Hauser’s career includes dozens of films and TV shows, but Yellowstone is where he found his voice. Hauser described how everything perfectly fell into place for him to take this character on. He first read the script without knowing he’d be eventually taking on Wheeler, but Hauser said he immediately became drawn to him.

“I read the script and immediately was drawn to Rip,” Hauser said. “I just thought he’s a guy that over time can grow into an exceptional character. Taylor is such a great writer that I thought, ‘I’ll get to know him and he’ll get to know me, and we’ll get along. He’s a horse guy. I’m a horse guy.’ I have a lot of friends down in Texas. And just talking to Taylor for two hours on the phone, we saw eye to eye. Again, I saw the future of him, I guess.”