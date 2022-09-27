ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Girl, age 3, dies after tree limb pierces camper at NW Ocala mobile home/RV community

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brix0_0iC5jwo400

A 3-year-old girl died early Tuesday after a tree branch fell and crashed into a camper at Oak Tree Village , a mobile home and RV community at 4039 NW Blitchton Road.

Ocala Police said the branch pierced the camper and hit the child, who was beside her 5-year-old sister. The older child was not injured. Police received the emergency call about 3:15 a.m.

The injured girl was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where she later died. Officers said the girl's family was distraught. Police did not release the family's names.

SE Ocala: Motorcycle rider killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at an Ocala intersection

'He was always smiling': Liberty Middle mourns Douglas Zazueta, killed in SW Ocala crash

'He was always smiling': Liberty Middle mourns Douglas Zazueta, killed in SW Ocala crash

The death comes a few days after a 5-year-old boy drowned at a southwest Ocala apartment complex.

And last week, a 13-year-old boy was hit and killed while trying to cross a road in southwest Ocala.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb .

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Girl, age 3, dies after tree limb pierces camper at NW Ocala mobile home/RV community

Comments / 30

Bunny Foo-Foo.
4d ago

Oh my God!! So incredibly random and heartbreaking 💔 the poor family! Especially the sister… lots of prayers for them🙏

Reply
16
Patricia Duval Tortorice
4d ago

my sincere condolences to the family that RV park is right across the street from me I'm so sorry for their loss

Reply
11
rooo
3d ago

I live in the McIntosh Fish Camp in Marion County Florida I had a tree fall on my trailer it's never good. sorry for these people's loss

Reply
4
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Ocala, FL
Accidents
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
OCALA, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
DELTONA, FL
Pool Magazine

72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian

A 72-year-old man from Central Florida was killed when he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports that the elderly man disappeared from his Deltona residence at around 1:00 a.m. After the victim did not return to his residence on Poinciana Lane, close to Lake Bethel, his wife reportedly contacted authorities.
DELTONA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Mobile Home#Limb#Camper#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
villages-news.com

Villager serves 10 days in jail after caught driving after losing license in DUI

A Village of Marsh Bend resident has wrapped up a 10-day jail sentence after he was caught behind the wheel of a car after losing his license in a drunk driving conviction. Gregg Don Vojik, 65, who lives in the Lee Villas, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. He was sent immediately to jail on Sept. 22 after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended in Lake County Court. He could have faced a 30-day jail sentence.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Levy County man arrested after attempted looting in Bronson

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - While the recovery effort for Ian is bringing out the best in people, it also brought out the worst of a looter in Levy County. Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Matthew Adams was arrested Thursday morning. He is accused of kicking in the door of a...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian

A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy