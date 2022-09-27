ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 killed, 1 injured in collision east of Taylorville

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
Three people died Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in rural Christian County east of Taylorville.

Illinois State Police said at 1:16 p.m., a 2003 Buick LeSabre driven by a 42-year-old man and a 2007 Freightliner grain truck driven by a 34-year-old man went through the intersection of County Road 1400 North and North 2500 East Road and collided. After the collision, the truck overturned, ejecting both the driver and a 29-year-old woman riding with him.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene by the Christian County Coroner, along with a 36-year-old woman passenger in the Buick. The driver was transported to a regional hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Courts:Auburn man who fatally hit mother of 11 with dump truck while under the influence sentenced

The identities of the deceased have yet to be released by the coroner, pending family notification.

Illinois State Police is continuing to investigate the collision.

