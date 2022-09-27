Ivan Pace Jr. Earns National Player of the Week Award

The linebacker has been one of the top players at his position in the whole country.

CINCINNATI — UC linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week.

The Chuck Bednarik Award announced the honor on Tuesday following Pace's massive output in UC's 45-24 win over Indiana . He finished with 15 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and three quarterback hurries against the Hoosiers.

Pace has been a revelation through four games in a Bearcats uniform. He is a hungry tackler who flies to the ball with no worries and always seems to be in the right spot to make plays.

His impact has cemented a huge wave of transfers that are helping the program reload in 2022. Pace Jr. leads the nation with 11.0 TFLs and ranks in the top 10 in tackles (46) and sacks (4.5). He's been everywhere as a pass rusher, more than living up to his top PFF pass-rushing grade as a linebacker in 2021.

The Bearcats are back in action this Saturday against Tulsa. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ .

