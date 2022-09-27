ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ivan Pace Jr. Earns National Player of the Week Award

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vy9Gs_0iC5jKho00

The linebacker has been one of the top players at his position in the whole country.

CINCINNATI — UC linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week.

The Chuck Bednarik Award announced the honor on Tuesday following Pace's massive output in UC's 45-24 win over Indiana . He finished with 15 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and three quarterback hurries against the Hoosiers.

Pace has been a revelation through four games in a Bearcats uniform. He is a hungry tackler who flies to the ball with no worries and always seems to be in the right spot to make plays.

His impact has cemented a huge wave of transfers that are helping the program reload in 2022. Pace Jr. leads the nation with 11.0 TFLs and ranks in the top 10 in tackles (46) and sacks (4.5). He's been everywhere as a pass rusher, more than living up to his top PFF pass-rushing grade as a linebacker in 2021.

The Bearcats are back in action this Saturday against Tulsa. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase: Sauce Gardner 'Likes to Talk A Lot'

Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform

UC's Tyler Scott, Ivan Pace Jr. Named AAC Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week

Final Huddle: UC Handles Indiana 45-24 at Nippert Stadium

Watch: Tyler Scott Catches UC's Longest 2022 Touchdown Thus Far

Look: UC Students Using Cutouts of Top Recruits at Indiana Game

Bengals WR Tee Higgins: Sauce Gardner 'One of Those Rare Talents'

UC Men's Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment

Engage Eight: Bearcats win 16th Straight Battle for the Victory Bell

Watch: UC Rings Victory Bell in Locker Room Following 38-17 Win Over Miami

Watch: Luke Fickell/Tyler Scott/Tre Tucker Miami Postgame Comments

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr./Wil Huber/ Ben Bryant Miami Postgame Comments

Watch: UC Basketball Holds Photo Shoot Ahead of 2022-23 Season

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Watch: UC Alumni Pay Tribute to Bob Huggins Following HOF Induction

Ben Bryant: 'I Want to Continue My Development as a Leader'

Ivan Pace Jr. Turning Heads and Taking Names Early at UC

Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech

UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Tyler Scott
Person
Luke Fickell
CBS Sports

Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Tulsa and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Bearcats should still be riding high after a big win, while the Golden Hurricane will be looking to get back in the win column.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Recruiting#Hall Of Fame#American Football#College Football#Hoosiers#Pff#Kickoff#Espn#Chase#Uc#Longest 2022
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio

Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy