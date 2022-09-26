INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight to watch St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star running back / receiver Jeremiyah Love in action against Indianapolis (Ind.) Bishop Chatard high school. The class of 2023 prospect is a terrific talent and one of the top overall players in the nation. Love, a 6-0, 190-pounder, holds offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama and many others across the country.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO