Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes
---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
247Sports on the Road: Four-star running back / receiver Jeremiyah Love
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight to watch St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star running back / receiver Jeremiyah Love in action against Indianapolis (Ind.) Bishop Chatard high school. The class of 2023 prospect is a terrific talent and one of the top overall players in the nation. Love, a 6-0, 190-pounder, holds offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama and many others across the country.
Huskers offer 2026 Omaha North freshman
Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
Comments / 0