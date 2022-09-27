POWER SUPPLY: BHS hitters energize volleyball attack

A season that began on such a sour note for the Bartlesville High volleyball team has mutated into a much sweeter tone.

After orchestrating a dominant weekend at the Claremore Tournament, the Lady Bruins surged to a 15-10 season record with about 10 regular season matches remaining.

For an achingly young team that’s been plunked plentifully by growing pains, the Lady Bruins have shown plenty of pluck.

They strummed out a 6-1 record in the tourney — beating Claremore, 2-1; Collinsville, 2-0, Santa Fe South, 2-0, Sapulpa, 2-1, Tulsa Rogers, 2-0 and Pryor, 2-0, and falling to Victory Christian, 2-0.

Lady Bruin head coach Jen Ward had plenty about which to trumpet for her team’s overall performance — led by Emry Brown and Kelsey Ward.

“We had a great weekend,” said Ward, now in her fourth season as the program’s conductor. “The story continues to be Emry and Kelsey leading us. I think our middles started to make that turn. … Emry and Kelsey did not only play well, but their leadership was tremendous.”

Neither hitter fiddled around.

Brown amassed 45 kills on the weekend, followed by Kelsey Ward with 32 — that adds up to 77, which makes it no surprise both ended up on the All-Tournament team.

Kelsey Ward composed a chin-rubbing .481 hitting percentage and also drummed 12 service aces.

Alternate hitters Marissa Demuth and Rya Christiansen added 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Christiansen also made four blocks.

Setters Bethany Johnson and Hayden Brandon made a concerted effort to provide 69 and 41 assists, respectively.

Coach Ward complimented her team’s fighting spirit in the three-set wins against Claremore and Sapulpa.

But, Bartlesville’s a crescendo of challenge the next two weeks, including road trips to Booker T. Washington and Tulsa Union, and a home match Oct. 6 against Owasso. Bartlesville also will play next weekend in the Southmoore tourney, whose field includes multiple state-ranked teams from Class 6A.