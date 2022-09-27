EF-111A EWO explains why the Raven aerial kill scored during Operation Desert Storm was a low-altitude maneuvering kill and not an F-15C air-to-air victory

Read full article on original website
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Here’s Why A Toilet Is Hanging On A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet’s Wing
Courtesy of Wayne TothThis isn't the first time a 'killer commode' found its way onto a 'Fist Of The Fleet' squadron aircraft.
Pentagon launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in test to show US is nuclear ready in the arms race with Russia and China
The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California during the early hours of Wednesday morning in a demonstration of nuclear readiness. Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesman said the launch was long-scheduled test. However, several recent tests have been postponed for...
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
Four dead in mystery plane crash after Nato fighters scrambled to jet ‘flying erratically’ across Europe
FOUR people have been killed in a plane crash after the aircraft flew erratically across Europe before coming down in the sea. NATO scrambled jets after air traffic controllers couldn't make contact with the plane when it mysteriously changed course but pilots were unable to see anyone on board. The...
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
New Details On The Secretive Air Force Plan For Teaming Fighter Pilots With Drones
Lockheed MartinNeeding to balance solving unknowns about the Collaborative Combat Aircraft against demand for its disruptive abilities is driving decisions.
MilitaryTimes
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks
A US Marine Corps Logistics Vehicle System Replacement truck carrying a standard shipping container with a Navy logistics vessel in the background. The Navy is now working on a project to develop a containerized electronic warfare and electronic intelligence system that will work on various naval, air, and ground platforms. USMC / Lance Cpl. Shawn ValosinA new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.
Drones Teamed With Manned Aircraft Will Help Counter China: Pacific Air Forces Chief
Northrop GrummanPairing manned and unmanned aircraft will present China with multiple dilemmas, the head of U.S. Air Forces Pacific says.
Business Insider
The US military is getting a 2-for-1 replacement for its vaunted Hellfire missile
On August 30, the US Army approved the AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile for full-rate production. The JAGM builds on the Hellfire's legacy by mashing multiple targeting systems into a single weapon. This results in one missile that can do the job of both Hellfire missiles currently in service. After nearly...
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of the Norwegian Air Force P-3 Orion that was damaged in a collision with a Soviet Su-27 Flanker over the Barents Sea
Lt. (SG) Vasiliy Tsymbal manoeuvred Su-27 Flanker dangerously close to the P-3 Orion and the port fin struck the No. 4 propeller. Marking a major improvement in the quality of Soviet fighters, the Su-27 is a long-range air superiority fighter comparable to the US F-15 in size and mission. The Su-27 is equipped with a powerful pulse-Doppler radar, and up to ten air-to-air missiles giving it a potent look-down shoot-down capability. The Flanker also features a rearward-facing radar at the end of a long boom placed between the engines allowing the Su-27 to search for targets behind the aircraft. The Su-27’s high thrust-to-weight ratio and refined aerodynamics allow superb flight characteristics at high angles of attack.
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane
Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
Electric Commuter Aircraft ‘Alice’ Has Flown For The First Time
Eviation's 'Alice' undertakes its first flight. Eviation Aircraft.After months of delays, Alice's first flight could be a major step toward future electric-powered air travel.
Atlantic Thunder 22 SINKEX Sinks 450ft-Long Warship- UK's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Teamed Up With the USN and USAF
Recently, high-powered weaponry was used in the north Atlantic to sink a decommissioned warship, the USS Boone. Ships from the United Kingdom and the United States collaborated to conduct a well-planned multi-domain sinking exercise (SINKEX) called Atlantic Thunder 22. [i]
