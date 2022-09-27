Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Harvest of Harmony and GIPD will team up at this year's parade
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony and Grand Island Police Department will team up to help things run smoothly this weekend. Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department said officers will be out patrolling the area to keep the parade goers and the public safe.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told News Channel Nebraska the...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
York, Neb. Man Arrested In Connection To Camera Thefts From Holy Angels Church
A York, Neb. man accused of stealing cameras from a local church faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Alan Long was booked into the Carroll County jail last week for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an Aug. 29 incident at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle. Authorities allege video evidence from the church shows Long inside the church around the same time three cameras had been stolen. Long was spotted in Templeton on Sept. 23, and deputies made contact. According to law enforcement, Long admitted to tampering with the church’s cameras and indicated he does not believe cameras should be present in churches. As of this (Thursday) morning, Long remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carroll County courthouse.
1011now.com
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a beef theft that they said is different from previous thefts they’ve experienced regarding stolen meat. “This was different,” said GIPD Captain Jim Duering. “It wasn’t cold storage trailers sitting in a parking lot that got stolen.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tactical Team arrests man after stand-off
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a suspect Wednesday after a short stand-off on the north end of town. Police Captain Jim Duering said Alejandro Loforte-Escalona, 24, had six felony warrants outstanding. An investigator saw Loforte-Escalona run into a house in the 1500 block of North Locust Street. Police attempted to enter the house, but the residents refused to let them in, denying that Loforte-Escalona was there.
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested after brief standoff in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Three people are in custody after a brief standoff in central Nebraska. According to Grand Island Police, multiple arrests were made at a home on North Locust Street after a tactical response team was deployed at the home. Officers were reportedly trying to apprehend 24-year-old Alejandro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man facing federal charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in serious injury
A Kearney man faces federal fentanyl distribution charges after this allegedly caused serious bodily injury to an individual. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. District Court with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. The indictment in the case says Hudson “knowingly and intentionally distributed...
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim
LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
KSNB Local4
Group in Grand Island shining a light on human trafficking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city. The event was hosted by the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking. They used to the event to present some alarming statistics such as how human trafficking is the second largest organized crime in the United States.
KSNB Local4
Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Crew from Grand Island Utilities headed to Florida
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew joined members from Lincoln Electric System on a trip to Florida to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Grand Island Utilities Distribution Superintendent Bryan Fiala said the utilities department sent a six-man crew with a bucket truck,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Comments / 0