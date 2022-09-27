ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A time traveling action thriller endures as a stone-cold modern classic 10 years later

There’s so much sci-fi content on offer through film, television, video games, and countless other forms of media, that breaking out from the pack to put a fresh spin on a familiar genre has grown increasingly difficult. Rian Johnson’s Looper was far from groundbreaking or completely unique from a narrative point of view, but it nonetheless secured instant classic status.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy