Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York
This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
Quaint Ulster County, NY Town Known for Beautiful Rose Murals
This beautiful town has so much to offer. From delicious local restaurants to cozy, mom and pop shops that feel like a small town feel, it's like something out of a Hallmark movie. Upon visiting this quaint town, I enjoyed the simplicity of its surroundings. I went for a bike...
Wheel of Fortune Announces Hudson Valley Show With Celeb Host
If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley. That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.
IN Touch – Jesse Chance, Hyde Park Free Library
Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN Touch, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week, we are speaking with Jesse Chance, the Director of the Hyde Park Library. Growing up, I’ll admit, I was never one to step into a library. I was not much of a reader, and the concept of a library felt stale to me. The Hyde Park Library is an example that that is not the case. Jesse and I talk about the importance and roll that the library holds in Hyde Park, and the responsibility that it has in being a community anchor. We talk about the importance of free resources, uncensored education, and open conversations in the face of learning, development, and progress. Jesse and I discuss many of the incredible programs the library offers, such as their October Backyard Concert Series, their latest STEM program, Banned Book Events, and more.
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
Scrabble Tournament Returns to New York Town Where It Began
Have you been a part of a family Scrabble tournament for ages, and now you want to step it up a notch? Are you actually nervous to play the challenging game with people who are not your family? Or, is your family like mine, they take Scrabble to the most competitive level, where if they lose or get challenged, there are people who are not speaking to one another for days!
Wappingers Falls Dunkin’ Charges More for Flavor Swirls? Since When
Is this something that all Hudson Valley Dunkin's do?. One place that the Hudson Valley is not short of is Dunkin' locations. I think almost every town has one there are numerous in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Carmel...you get the idea every area has one, but after stopping at the Dunkin on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls the other day I'm wondering if they all follow the same rule.
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Dines Twice at Popular Kingston Restaurant Last Weekend
Imagine being out to dinner or drinks near the strand in Kingston, enjoying a Friday night, just casually strolling, taking in the sights and sounds. There's some sort of celebration happening at one of the popular restaurants, Ole Savannah, and out walks a woman who looks so familiar, wait, could it be?
Something Mysterious is Happening to Poughkeepsie’s Trees
It’s that time of the year again. The season of the witch. Everywhere you look there are signs that Halloween is coming. And did you know that Poughkeepsie actually has a Witchcraft District? It’s not so much an area as it is a community. And from what I can tell, it’s a pretty cool community.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
Halloween Ball Returns to America’s Oldest Winery in New York
Imagine getting to celebrate Halloween at a 183-year-old wine cellar. Spooky and tasty is one way to describe the Brotherhood Winery's Halloween Ball. You and your friends could be celebrating All Hallows' Eve in costumes at America's oldest Winery. There will dancing, wine of course and there may be "enough strong energy to raise the dead".
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley
You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
Wappingers, NY Pet Rescue Saves 20 Pups From Flooded Puerto Rico
20 pups have found their way to the Hudson Valley thanks to 2 animal rescue organizations. If you've been following weather news the last month, you would know that our friends in Puerto Rico and Florida have gotten hit hard by 2 separate hurricanes. Florida is just getting back on its feet after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona.
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
Beer, Whiskey & Wine Returns to Barton Orchards this Fall
There's nothing quite like day drinking on a crisp fall day in the Hudson Valley. Lucky for us, there's an even coming to town that will meet all of the criteria mentioned above. Beer, Whiskey, & Wine is returning to Barton Orchards in Poughquag on November 5th, 2022! Now you...
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
