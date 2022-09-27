ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York

This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
Wheel of Fortune Announces Hudson Valley Show With Celeb Host

If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley. That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.
IN Touch – Jesse Chance, Hyde Park Free Library

Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN Touch, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week, we are speaking with Jesse Chance, the Director of the Hyde Park Library. Growing up, I’ll admit, I was never one to step into a library. I was not much of a reader, and the concept of a library felt stale to me. The Hyde Park Library is an example that that is not the case. Jesse and I talk about the importance and roll that the library holds in Hyde Park, and the responsibility that it has in being a community anchor. We talk about the importance of free resources, uncensored education, and open conversations in the face of learning, development, and progress. Jesse and I discuss many of the incredible programs the library offers, such as their October Backyard Concert Series, their latest STEM program, Banned Book Events, and more.
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
Scrabble Tournament Returns to New York Town Where It Began

Have you been a part of a family Scrabble tournament for ages, and now you want to step it up a notch? Are you actually nervous to play the challenging game with people who are not your family? Or, is your family like mine, they take Scrabble to the most competitive level, where if they lose or get challenged, there are people who are not speaking to one another for days!
Wappingers Falls Dunkin’ Charges More for Flavor Swirls? Since When

Is this something that all Hudson Valley Dunkin's do?. One place that the Hudson Valley is not short of is Dunkin' locations. I think almost every town has one there are numerous in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Carmel...you get the idea every area has one, but after stopping at the Dunkin on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls the other day I'm wondering if they all follow the same rule.
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
Wappingers, NY Pet Rescue Saves 20 Pups From Flooded Puerto Rico

20 pups have found their way to the Hudson Valley thanks to 2 animal rescue organizations. If you've been following weather news the last month, you would know that our friends in Puerto Rico and Florida have gotten hit hard by 2 separate hurricanes. Florida is just getting back on its feet after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona.
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County

If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

