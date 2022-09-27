Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN Touch, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week, we are speaking with Jesse Chance, the Director of the Hyde Park Library. Growing up, I’ll admit, I was never one to step into a library. I was not much of a reader, and the concept of a library felt stale to me. The Hyde Park Library is an example that that is not the case. Jesse and I talk about the importance and roll that the library holds in Hyde Park, and the responsibility that it has in being a community anchor. We talk about the importance of free resources, uncensored education, and open conversations in the face of learning, development, and progress. Jesse and I discuss many of the incredible programs the library offers, such as their October Backyard Concert Series, their latest STEM program, Banned Book Events, and more.

