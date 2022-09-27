How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts? The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps. There is no way this election cycle can be considered legitimate if we the people are forced to accept the results of unconstitutionally mapped and deliberately biased state voting districts. The people up for election cannot serve if not elected in a constitutionally drawn district — period. Other states have allowed the currently serving representatives to continue on in office in this situation — potentially indefinitely (Wisconsin). This cannot be allowed to occur here in Ohio and should not be allowed to remain policy elsewhere either.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday night, nearly 1 million homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
