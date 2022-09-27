How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts? The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps. There is no way this election cycle can be considered legitimate if we the people are forced to accept the results of unconstitutionally mapped and deliberately biased state voting districts. The people up for election cannot serve if not elected in a constitutionally drawn district — period. Other states have allowed the currently serving representatives to continue on in office in this situation — potentially indefinitely (Wisconsin). This cannot be allowed to occur here in Ohio and should not be allowed to remain policy elsewhere either.

