WLKY.com
New restaurant opens in downtown Louisville as area sees boom of tourists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new downtown restaurant aims to give Louisville a taste of Nashville hot chicken. "Downtown is like going home. It has that familiar sound, familiar smell, familiar look," said chef Shaquan McDonald. The spot at 612 South 5th Street was the perfect location for Chef Shaq's...
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
St James Court Art Show returns to Old Louisville for the 66th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of vendors and booths lined the paths of Old Louisville's Central Park Saturday for the 66th St James Court Art Show. More than 600 of the nation's best artists are showing off their work this weekend. You can find almost anything there, from fine art...
New Albany welcome fall with homecoming harvest festival
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
Jeffersontown baker launches DIY cookie kits for 'Hocus Pocus 2' watch parties
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown bakery hopes a little hocus pocus will drum up some business this Halloween season. The Pocket Bakery is elevating your "Hocus Pocus" watch parties with custom cookies and DIY kits. The bakery operates out of a kitchen in Jeffersontown for pickup orders and has...
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
WATCH: See what Kentucky Kingdom's 'pumpkin wonderland' looks like
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is getting in on some fall fun with their new attraction "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom." The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. It features thousands of pumpkins throughout the park along with games and rides available for all ages.
Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine installed in Vine Grove
VINE GROVE, Ky. — When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he overdosed in her bathroom. "That got me to thinking about making it available to...
Historically Black Bullitt County schoolhouse is now a museum, education center
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — What once was a one-room schoolhouse for Black students in Bullitt County has now been transformed into a museum and education center. The Bowman's Valley Schoolhouse closed in 1957. It was Bullitt County's last all-Black schoolhouse before the end of segregation. It's now been repurposed into a museum and learning center.
Louder Than Life breaks attendance record, announces 2023 dates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you thought there were a lot of people at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, you were right. Festival organizers said they broke the attendance record this year with 170,000 fans at the fairgrounds over four days. They said that officially makes them the country's biggest rock festival.
Louisville man with autism has moped stolen at work just after starting new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville man with autism are continuing to search for a stolen moped. It was taken last Friday from the parking lot of the Tumbleweed restaurant on Dixie Highway. On Thursday, Chris Clark, the victim's brother, returned to the parking lot to search...
Kentuckians head to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With miles and miles of destruction, ruined, homes and businesses, Florida's governor expects it could take years to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. "I've been to about four or five hurricanes, so I kind of know what to expect once I get down there," Mike Sewell, a Red Cross volunteer said.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 4:30 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel Street. That's just west of Maupin Elementary School.
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
Woman arrested in connection to child injured at east Louisville day care
PROSPECT, Ky. — A woman has been arrested for her connection to a child that was injured at an east Louisville daycare. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested 24-year-old Racheal Flannery on Friday for her connection to the incident. Flannery is being charged with three counts of criminal...
Baptist Health helps Louisville get ready for flu season
Doctors are predicting this year's flu season could be a bad one. So, Baptist Health was begun curbside flu shots. It takes about two weeks for someone's immune system to create the necessary antibodies to fight off the flu. Health care officials said that makes now the ideal time to...
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
Weekend weather planner: Dry skies and lots of sunshine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A quiet weekend ahead with dry skies and lots of sunshine, perfect for kicking off the fall festival season. Friday will deliver mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds will begin to stream in as remnants from Hurricane Ian push further inland, however,...
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
