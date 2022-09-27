ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Albany welcome fall with homecoming harvest festival

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

6 things to do around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: See what Kentucky Kingdom's 'pumpkin wonderland' looks like

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is getting in on some fall fun with their new attraction "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom." The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. It features thousands of pumpkins throughout the park along with games and rides available for all ages.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cocktail Bar#Gold Bar#Dive Bar#Design#Dance#Food Drink#Louisville Business First#Corridor Bar#E Market St#Roxynell
WLKY.com

Louder Than Life breaks attendance record, announces 2023 dates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you thought there were a lot of people at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, you were right. Festival organizers said they broke the attendance record this year with 170,000 fans at the fairgrounds over four days. They said that officially makes them the country's biggest rock festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLKY.com

Kentuckians head to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With miles and miles of destruction, ruined, homes and businesses, Florida's governor expects it could take years to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. "I've been to about four or five hurricanes, so I kind of know what to expect once I get down there," Mike Sewell, a Red Cross volunteer said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Man shot multiple times, killed in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 4:30 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel Street. That's just west of Maupin Elementary School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Baptist Health helps Louisville get ready for flu season

Doctors are predicting this year's flu season could be a bad one. So, Baptist Health was begun curbside flu shots. It takes about two weeks for someone's immune system to create the necessary antibodies to fight off the flu. Health care officials said that makes now the ideal time to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: Dry skies and lots of sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A quiet weekend ahead with dry skies and lots of sunshine, perfect for kicking off the fall festival season. Friday will deliver mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds will begin to stream in as remnants from Hurricane Ian push further inland, however,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy