Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
WNDU
Burn rubber and give back: benefit ride sponsors Plymouth man battling illness
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A nonprofit held a benefit ride on Saturday for a Plymouth man who has battled illness his entire life. Chad Loyer, 31, was diagnosed with a kidney disease when he was only two weeks old. He goes for dialysis three times a week, and the medical bills are staggering.
WNDU
Graff Bash kicks off in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash is underway. Taking place at Rio Park Events in South Bend, Graffiti artists, writers, and muralists gather to showcase their talents. Last year’s art was painted over with black paint Saturday morning, and the new murals are already starting to...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Piper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!. For more information about Piper watch the video above!. Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper...
WNDU
Art reimagined: Graff Bash returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash takes place Saturday and Sunday outside Rio Park Events in South Bend. Muralists and graffiti artists will work together to paint new and unique art that will stand for the following year. The current murals from last year’s event will...
WNDU
A look at the new Mishawaka City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is a city on the move. Especially now that the move into a new city hall has begun. During a tour of the building today, the ambiance was described as light, open, and airy: Modern with a Starbucks-type vibe. You won’t have to pass through...
WNDU
Morris 100 Festival underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center celebrated the completion of Phase One of renovations with a ribbon cutting and special presentation before the weekend’s Morris 100 Fest. From ceiling to floor, many new renovations have been made to the Morris Performing Arts Center, including brand-new...
WNDU
Raise a glass: Fiddler’s Health celebrates 20 year anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -“Erin go Bragh” translates to “Ireland Forever,” and while 20 years isn’t forever, it’s certainly a milestone worth celebrating. This weekend, Fiddler’s Hearth is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Standing at 127 N. Main Street in downtown South Bend, the...
WNDU
St. Joseph High School donates over 600 diaper boxes to Women’s Care Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph High School held a diaper drive on Friday!. Students and staff formed a human chain throughout the school and across the street to the Women’s Care Center, passing the bags and boxes of diapers hand-over-hand until they were at their destination. “I...
WNDU
Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Roberts’ Olympic ride
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The finishing touches are drying on a new mural in Buchanan honoring an Olympian who was born and raised there. Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle. Jeff Zimmerman is the...
WNDU
South Bend Symphony Orchestra previews their October schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra stopped by the studio to talk with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. The group’s executive director talked about all the ways you can tune in to hear the symphony this month. Saturday, they had a string quartet play at the Morris, celebrating their centennial.
WNDU
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s a new school year- not only for kids and teachers, but also Martin’s Super Markets. Each month during the school year, Martin’s chooses a local school to receive a $1,000 One School at a Time grant. “They need extra funds to...
WNDU
City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions. The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants. The building dates back to 1901. The last...
WNDU
Preparations underway for Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was blocked off Thursday morning around the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend as preparations began for the Morris 100 Fest. The two-day festival, which takes place Friday and Saturday, will feature games, photo ops, art, and performances....
WNDU
Four Flags Apple Festival returns to Niles
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building dates back to 1901, It’s said to be the first...
WNDU
South Bend expands utility assistance program to tenants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has expanded its utility assistance program to include tenants as well as homeowners. The program aims to reduce monthly water and sewer bills, but it is a yearly subscription that needs to be renewed. Tenants will have to show they live in the apartment as their primary residence and have approval from their landlord.
WNDU
South Bend releases homelessness implementation report
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend released a report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address the homeless. The city has been advised to feature specific design characteristics in low-barrier shelters. This specifically includes sleeping arrangements, avoiding bunk beads, and holding a maximum of 4 beds per room because fewer residents per room reduces conflict.
WNDU
The REES Theatre reopens after 13 years with ‘REES for the stars’
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The REES Theatre is reopening for the first time in 13 years. “The theatre closed in 2009, December 22nd with a showing of Old Dogs, right before Christmas,” says Randy Danielson, Co-Chair of the REES Project Committee. Kicking off a week of ‘REES for the...
WNDU
South Bend History Museum celebrates Copshaholm at historic Oliver Gardens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend History Museum celebrated 125 years of Copshaholm at a fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala took place at the historic Oliver Gardens. The gala marked the 125th anniversary of the year that JD and Anna Oliver, along with their four children, moved into their new home at 808 Washington St., later named Copshaholm.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools holds anti-bullying assembly
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Positive things are happening across Michiana to combat bullying. Elkhart Community Schools hosted an anti-bullying assembly Thursday for parents, students and educators. They partnered with Rio’s Rainbow. “We want to give the people in the community a chance to come out and tell their story...
WNDU
Benton Harbor to host resource, opportunity fair next Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor will host a resource and opportunity fair for residents next Thursday. It’s happening at the teen center at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor off W. Empire Avenue. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct....
