ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Graff Bash kicks off in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash is underway. Taking place at Rio Park Events in South Bend, Graffiti artists, writers, and muralists gather to showcase their talents. Last year’s art was painted over with black paint Saturday morning, and the new murals are already starting to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Piper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!. For more information about Piper watch the video above!. Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Art reimagined: Graff Bash returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash takes place Saturday and Sunday outside Rio Park Events in South Bend. Muralists and graffiti artists will work together to paint new and unique art that will stand for the following year. The current murals from last year’s event will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
Mishawaka, IN
Business
Mishawaka, IN
Government
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

A look at the new Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is a city on the move. Especially now that the move into a new city hall has begun. During a tour of the building today, the ambiance was described as light, open, and airy: Modern with a Starbucks-type vibe. You won’t have to pass through...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Morris 100 Festival underway in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center celebrated the completion of Phase One of renovations with a ribbon cutting and special presentation before the weekend’s Morris 100 Fest. From ceiling to floor, many new renovations have been made to the Morris Performing Arts Center, including brand-new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Raise a glass: Fiddler’s Health celebrates 20 year anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -“Erin go Bragh” translates to “Ireland Forever,” and while 20 years isn’t forever, it’s certainly a milestone worth celebrating. This weekend, Fiddler’s Hearth is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Standing at 127 N. Main Street in downtown South Bend, the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Drive#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Board Brush Mishawaka
WNDU

Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Roberts’ Olympic ride

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The finishing touches are drying on a new mural in Buchanan honoring an Olympian who was born and raised there. Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle. Jeff Zimmerman is the...
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

South Bend Symphony Orchestra previews their October schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra stopped by the studio to talk with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. The group’s executive director talked about all the ways you can tune in to hear the symphony this month. Saturday, they had a string quartet play at the Morris, celebrating their centennial.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions. The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants. The building dates back to 1901. The last...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WNDU

Preparations underway for Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was blocked off Thursday morning around the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend as preparations began for the Morris 100 Fest. The two-day festival, which takes place Friday and Saturday, will feature games, photo ops, art, and performances....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Four Flags Apple Festival returns to Niles

One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building dates back to 1901, It’s said to be the first...
NILES, MI
WNDU

South Bend expands utility assistance program to tenants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has expanded its utility assistance program to include tenants as well as homeowners. The program aims to reduce monthly water and sewer bills, but it is a yearly subscription that needs to be renewed. Tenants will have to show they live in the apartment as their primary residence and have approval from their landlord.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend releases homelessness implementation report

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend released a report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address the homeless. The city has been advised to feature specific design characteristics in low-barrier shelters. This specifically includes sleeping arrangements, avoiding bunk beads, and holding a maximum of 4 beds per room because fewer residents per room reduces conflict.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend History Museum celebrates Copshaholm at historic Oliver Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend History Museum celebrated 125 years of Copshaholm at a fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala took place at the historic Oliver Gardens. The gala marked the 125th anniversary of the year that JD and Anna Oliver, along with their four children, moved into their new home at 808 Washington St., later named Copshaholm.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools holds anti-bullying assembly

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Positive things are happening across Michiana to combat bullying. Elkhart Community Schools hosted an anti-bullying assembly Thursday for parents, students and educators. They partnered with Rio’s Rainbow. “We want to give the people in the community a chance to come out and tell their story...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy