Chicago, IL

Runners complain after Chicago Half Marathon was not a half marathon

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
CHICAGO — The event organizers who planned a half marathon in Chicago over the weekend came up short — literally.

The HOKA ONE ONE Chicago Half Marathon was hosted Sunday, with runners starting and finishing in Jackson Park and running along Lake Shore Drive, according to the event’s website.

Runners who participated in the race began commenting on the event’s social media pages, saying that their pedometers and trackers showed that they had run less than the 13.1 miles involved in a half marathon, WMAQ reported.

One comment, on the event’s Instagram page, reads: “I have to ask. Did anyone else feel the course was somehow shorter on the way back? The distance between one of the mile markers felt super short and threw off my timing and GPS tracker.”

“Everybody on my Strava got 12.64 miles. We’re things a tad short today?,” a commenter posted, WMAQ reported. A half marathon is 13.1 miles.

In a response on the event’s Facebook page, the HOKA Chicago Half Marathon said “Our primary goal always is to delivery a safe and positive experience for all participants. A required, last-minute course change was implemented due to unforeseen circumstances in partnership with the city of Chicago. The impact of this change was a reduction to the overall course distance. We apologize for any inconvenience as we chose to prioritize athlete safety.”

Some runners were dissatisfied with the response, commenting, “This is just unacceptable. You can’t tell people on social media that you made this decision after the race. Where was the transparency? The communication while we were there?”

Another commenter on Facebook said, “It is inexcusable to knowingly shorten the half marathon course without notifying everyone and without offering compensation. … You’ve got to deliver on that when you are charging what you charge in fees and when you promise a certified length race because people depend on these races to qualify for others, to set PRs, and to reach their own goals.”

Race organizers did not respond to a request for comment.

