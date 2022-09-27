ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Accidents
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Rush, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Chilly? Bundle up with a sweet pet that could change everything! Oct. 1-2

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Summertime is usually when you need to be more vigilant with your pets, but autumn also brings its fair share of problems. Make sure you’re prepared as the season is about to change now, and be aware of the possible hazards that this season attracts. From holiday foods to outdoor pests, the end of the year is no time to let your guard down, so here are a few things to keep in mind.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Rush Hour#Police#Accident#Fornes Place
ocscanner.news

UNION BEACH: DWI CHECK POINT THIS WEEKEND

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint, tomorrow, Friday, September 30, in Union Beach. The checkpoint will begin at 10pm and run until 2am on Saturday morning. All westbound vehicles on Rt 36 will be diverted at Seagate Avenue, where the drivers will be checked...
UNION BEACH, NJ
bkreader.com

A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave

The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Gunpoint robbery reported at store on Forest Avenue; $13K in cell phones, smart watches stolen

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cell-phone store on Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor reportedly was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 2031 Forest Ave. near Maple Parkway, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

DOT to Divert Trucks to Local Brooklyn Streets During BQE Repair

The Department of Transportation (DOT) is finally starting its years-long plans to fix the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), and when the DOT announced its plans to detour tens of thousands of trucks from the expressway to several residential Brooklyn streets during the construction work, many residents worried about safety, noise, and traffic.
BROOKLYN, NY
ocscanner.news

JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
JAMESBURG, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy