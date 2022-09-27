Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Delays expected on these Staten Island streets next week due to paving, milling efforts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Motorists should be prepared for temporary road closures and delays on Staten Island streets next week, as the city Department of Transportation (DOT) continues daytime paving and milling efforts in several communities. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved...
Cops: Man armed with boxcutter robs Best Buy on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A man allegedly brandished a boxcutter during a robbery at an electronics store in New Springville shortly before sunset on Thursday amid a spike in heists on Staten Island. Police identified the suspect as Michael Santos, 24, of Newark Avenue in Elm Park. The incident...
Dramatic video shows man climb counter at Staten Island Walgreens; sought in attempted robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released video of a man climbing on top of the pharmacy counter at Walgreens in Graniteville as they seek to identify him in connection with the alleged attempted robbery. The incident occurred on Sept. 17 at about 4:20 a.m. inside the Walgreens at...
NYPD: Boy, 17, reported missing from Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who has been reported missing from Stapleton. Kenneth Shepard, 17, was last seen on Wednesday at around 7:15 a.m. leaving his residence in the vicinity of Broad Street, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Car careens into tree in Staten Island’s New Springville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit a tree in New Springville during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to a source with knowledge of the crash. FDNY units responded to Richmond Avenue and Richmond Hill Road at...
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
Chilly? Bundle up with a sweet pet that could change everything! Oct. 1-2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Summertime is usually when you need to be more vigilant with your pets, but autumn also brings its fair share of problems. Make sure you’re prepared as the season is about to change now, and be aware of the possible hazards that this season attracts. From holiday foods to outdoor pests, the end of the year is no time to let your guard down, so here are a few things to keep in mind.
MTA revises controversial plan to place massive poles in 7 Staten Island neighborhoods
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The majority of the monopoles set to be installed along the Staten Island Railway (SIR) have been shortened in response to public backlash, but one will still tower 150 feet over Grasmere. The MTA has revised its plans to install seven, 150-foot monopoles across the borough...
ocscanner.news
UNION BEACH: DWI CHECK POINT THIS WEEKEND
The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint, tomorrow, Friday, September 30, in Union Beach. The checkpoint will begin at 10pm and run until 2am on Saturday morning. All westbound vehicles on Rt 36 will be diverted at Seagate Avenue, where the drivers will be checked...
bkreader.com
A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave
The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Watch: Masked man pepper-sprays MTA bus driver in mysterious morning ambush in Manhattan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a masked man who pepper-sprayed an MTA bus driver two weeks ago in Manhattan, in a mysterious ambush captured in surveillance video. The unidentified suspect flagged down the driver in Washington Heights at around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, at which...
Italian specialty store to open second location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike “Mutz” Fiorito retired from Bella Famiglia in early September and closed up his West Brighton shop. This week, neighbors of the briefly darkened building at 725 Forest Avenue have seen a flurry of activity. What’s coming to the spot?. It will...
Cops: Gunpoint robbery reported at store on Forest Avenue; $13K in cell phones, smart watches stolen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cell-phone store on Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor reportedly was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 2031 Forest Ave. near Maple Parkway, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
boropark24.com
DOT to Divert Trucks to Local Brooklyn Streets During BQE Repair
The Department of Transportation (DOT) is finally starting its years-long plans to fix the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), and when the DOT announced its plans to detour tens of thousands of trucks from the expressway to several residential Brooklyn streets during the construction work, many residents worried about safety, noise, and traffic.
FDNY EMS veteran stabbed to death in Queens; suspect in custody
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 61-year-old FDNY EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed in Queens on Thursday afternoon in an unprovoked attack, officials said. The victim was stabbed in the neck by an unknown assailant near 20th Avenue and 41st Street at around 2:20 p.m, the FDNY announced. The EMS...
ocscanner.news
JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
