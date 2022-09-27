Read full article on original website
wjbc.com
McLean County is facing a significant housing crunch in a booming local economy
BLOOMINGTON – Due to a booming local economy, McLean County finds itself in a housing shortage. With the rapid growth of Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, and other large employors in the area, the local economic development council reports the need for housing is significant. “We ended up hiring a firm...
25newsnow.com
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
25newsnow.com
Checking your coverage: Flooded furniture store becomes cautionary tale for local businesses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local furniture store is drying out after a water main break flooded most of their showroom last week. But it’s becoming a learning lesson for other businesses to protect themselves. Last Wednesday morning, the Ashley Homestore on north Knoxville in Peoria saw up...
25newsnow.com
Short-term rental wins approval despite neighbors’ push back
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Neighbors of a soon-to-be short-term rental property on E Grandview Ave in Peoria expressed their disapproval, but didn’t win over the city council this week. “There is overwhelming neighborhood support in opposing this STR (short-term rental) ‚” said a man who spoke during Tuesday...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
wglt.org
Leaders break ground on new Heartland Community College EV and training facility
A ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday morning at Heartland Community College signaled the start of construction on a new $17.5 million facility aimed at training students for electric vehicle-oriented professions. Called the Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) Manufacturing Training Academy (MTA), the 45,000-square-foot building north of the Student Commons building will give...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/29/22
On today's episode, Governor JB Pritzker campaigns in Bloomington, the Illinois Farm Bureau begins a new effort to expand diversity in the agriculture workforce, and superfans of the "Halloween" series see Bloomington-Normal connections to the mythical horror movie town. On today's episode, Governor JB Pritzker campaigns in Bloomington, the Illinois...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
Thieves target unusual location
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security. “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
wglt.org
With minority scholarship, Normal man hopes to reshape agriculture industry to better reflect the people it feeds
You could say that Simran “Sim” Sandhu of Normal went into the family business, in a very roundabout way. The 29-year-old grew up in Bloomington-Normal, the youngest of three. His parents were Indian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early 1980s. Dad was an engineer, mom worked in healthcare. But their families, back in India, were farmers.
wglt.org
Connect Transit unveils new charging infrastructure
The mayors of Bloomington and Normal and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis were among dozens of area community leaders who gathered at Connect Transit's headquarters Tuesday morning for a celebration of the agency's journey toward electrification. Charging infrastructure for a continued roll out of battery-powered, electric buses arrived at Connect Transit's...
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
wglt.org
Few show up for Unit 5 referendum information session; leaders hope virtual option more convenient
After a paltry turnout for a Unit 5-hosted information session on the tax referendum before voters in November, district leaders are hopeful the next two meetings bring more participants. “We’re not trying to sway anyone for or against” passing the referendum, said superintendent Kristen Weikle, adding the intention is to...
1470 WMBD
John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
wcbu.org
You're invited to pull up a seat to this year's Big Table of Greater Peoria
The Big Table of Greater Peoria is returning for a third year, and organizers want you to pull up a seat. Kelly Schneider is director of programming for the CEO Council and the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria. "This isn't just another one of those things where you come in...
1470 WMBD
Out of control kitchen fire leaves $70K in damage to Peoria duplex
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say no one has been injured, but an apartment home in Peoria has sustained thousands of dollars in damage in the wake of a fire late Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say they got the initial call around 5:25 p.m., a structure fire at a...
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
1470 WMBD
Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
