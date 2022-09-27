ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Arizona Sports

Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV

Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

