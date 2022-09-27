Read full article on original website
ASU’s Emory Jones throws, rushes for 2 TDs in 1st half vs. No. 6 USC
The Arizona State Sun Devils did something on Saturday night against the No. 6 USC Trojans that they hadn’t all season. Not only did ASU score a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time this year, but it also came on the offense’s opening drive of the game.
Wildcats favored against CU, Sun Devils underdogs vs. USC in Week 5
Sportsbooks do not see Arizona and Arizona State competing in particularly close games Saturday evening. The Wildcats host 0-4 Colorado and are 17.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, visit No. 6 USC in Los Angeles and are 25.5-point underdogs. Arizona is fresh off a 49-31 loss to...
USC’s Caleb Williams throws 1st INT of season to ASU’s Timarcus Davis
Saturday night was full of firsts at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in the Arizona State Sun Devils’ 42-25 loss to the No. 6 USC Trojans. After quarterback Emory Jones threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to running back Xazavian Valladay on ASU’s opening drive, it marked the first time the team had scored a touchdown on its opening drive this season.
Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
Diamondbacks hold on for win, eliminate Giants from playoff contention
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in the Diamondbacks’ 8-4 win over San Francisco which eliminated the Giants from postseason contention on Saturday. Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting...
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Do we believe in Shaun Aguano?
On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Jake Anderson are joined by Evan Desai of Reign of Troy to preview ASU’s Week 5 matchup at No. 6 USC on Saturday. The guys then break down how they...
Phoenix Suns’ open practice draws terrific turnout north of 10,000 fans
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns’ open practice at Footprint Center on Saturday drew north of 10,000 fans, an indicator of the team’s high-level continuity also being a thing with its fanbase. By the time the practice got underway early in the afternoon, the fans still getting in...
D-backs place 2B Ketel Marte on IL, recall INF Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Reno
The Arizona Diamondbacks placed second baseman Ketel Marte on the injured list on Friday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the D-backs recalled infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Reno. The team did not specify an injury designation for Marte, who was slated to play 2B and bat fifth in...
President Michael Crow: New coach, ASU to ‘take full advantage’ of college football changes
Arizona State University leaders may not like the changes happening in college football. But it sounds as if they are more willing to accept them with a head-coaching vacancy allowing for either an opportunity to move with the waves or against them. The Sun Devils obviously must find a replacement...
D-backs 3B Emmanuel Rivera out for season with small stable fracture in left wrist
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera will miss the remainder of the season due to a small stable fracture in his left wrist, manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Saturday. “Unfortunately he’s been nursing a very sore wrist and he had an MRI and there’s a small fracture — a stable...
ASU football unveils uniform combination against No. 6 USC
The Arizona State Sun Devils football team unveiled their uniform for Saturday’s Week 5 matchup at the No. 6 USC Trojans. ASU will be rocking a gold-white-white combination under the bright lights at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The Sun Devils wore a slightly similar uni set in their only other...
Suns sprinting out of gates at camp thanks to continuity for players, coaches
PHOENIX — Much has been made about the lack of change to the Phoenix Suns’ roster from this year to last. While it’s a reason to be critical about the offseason the Suns had, it doesn’t mean we should ignore the benefits of “running it back.”
Suns G Josh Okogie to be reevaluated in 2 weeks due to hamstring strain
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie has been limited in training camp due to a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, per the team. A two-week timeframe would mean Okogie is set to miss all of the Suns’ preseason schedule. The season opener is on Oct. 19.
Phoenix Suns favorite to win West, says projection from ESPN
Statistical projections can’t account for chaos. A Phoenix Suns franchise up for sale after an investigation of its owner — and a team with one of its best players and head coach not talking to each other — certainly enters training camp with red flags about how successful it can be in 2022-23.
The Ain’t No Fang podcast: Alek Thomas responds brilliantly to his demotion
With the 2022 season nearly over, the Arizona Diamondbacks sent outfielder Alek Thomas back down to Triple-A Reno. The obvious reason is his offensive struggles. Thomas went 7-for-55 (.127) in the month of September, looking lost at the plate. Additionally, Thomas will get to play in (somewhat) meaningful playoff games...
