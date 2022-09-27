ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force recommends major changes to police hiring practices

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- After more than a year of discovery, the Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition recently presented its findings to City Council. One of the stronger recommendations from the policy and practice review involves the hiring of police officers, tied to a 1990 consent decree that states a priority “to recruit and employ qualified African-American applicants in numbers that reflect their availability and interest in the relevant labor market.”
Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force presents recommendations

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition earlier this month presented its findings to City Council. “We brought to them some considerations for activities we’d like to do, approaches for kind of reviewing policies when it comes to training and offering some DEI training options for Fairview Park employees,” coalition chair Jennifer L. Kramer said.
Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
Nan A. Baker for Cuyahoga County Council District 1: endorsement editorial

Of the six Cuyahoga County Council seats on this November’s ballot, only one is contested. That’s a sad commentary itself on the voters’ general lack of attention to and engagement with County Council, which was created as part of 2009 reforms to create a more transparent, responsive government, along with an elected county executive. The lack of challengers is particularly troubling as Council seemingly hurtles toward precipitous decisions, including potentially buying a toxic ex-oil refinery site off Transport Road for a new County Jail and locking in financing without a vote of the people -- even though both county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne, have questioned these moves.
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Making the classroom a second home for students who need it: Cleveland’s promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a challenging week at Almira Elementary School, so I stay with Mrs. Sharon Lenahan after school to help, while she’s doing some cleaning and rearranging of her fourth-grade classroom. She wants to hit a hard reset for her class. The students have been filled with distracted energy, making their way through testing season, while a harsh winter fades and signs of spring emerge.
Frazier Behavioral Health opens in Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- There are not many places in the area one can go to for help with challenges in dealing with autism, ADHD and other learning difficulties, but one such clinic has opened its doors in Mayfield Heights. Allison Frazier, a licensed, board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who has...
Olmsted Township property annexation broached with Berea (again)

BEREA, Ohio -- A 2019 petition sought unsuccessfully to annex to Berea a 72-acre Olmsted Township parcel located between two Sandstone Ridge housing developments in Berea. It now appears that another annexation request for the same vacant site could be imminent. The prior abandoned request, which met with staunch opposition...
How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
