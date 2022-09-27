Read full article on original website
Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force recommends major changes to police hiring practices
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- After more than a year of discovery, the Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition recently presented its findings to City Council. One of the stronger recommendations from the policy and practice review involves the hiring of police officers, tied to a 1990 consent decree that states a priority “to recruit and employ qualified African-American applicants in numbers that reflect their availability and interest in the relevant labor market.”
Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force presents recommendations
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition earlier this month presented its findings to City Council. “We brought to them some considerations for activities we’d like to do, approaches for kind of reviewing policies when it comes to training and offering some DEI training options for Fairview Park employees,” coalition chair Jennifer L. Kramer said.
Berea Chamber of Commerce awards ‘Courteous Employees’: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio – The recent Grindstone Award banquet also included awards to local employees who have demonstrated exceptional courtesy and dedication on the job. Workers were nominated by co-workers, customers and community members. Winners included Fred Abraham, with the dietary department at Generations Senior Living. Abraham is in charge...
North Olmsted City School District creates single-parent support group
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A recent study revealed that nearly 24 million children -- about one in every three kids across America -- live in a single-parent family. That figure has been on the rise for roughly half a century. Born out of a need to better help families during...
Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
Nathan H. Manning for the Ohio Senate 13th District: endorsement editorial
Ohio Sen. Nathan H. Manning, 40, of North Ridgeville, is one of that somewhat geeky class of detail-oriented lawmakers who seems able to thread the needle of partisan politics simply by choosing his battles and seeking the good, not the perfect. That makes Manning ideal for the Ohio Senate 13th...
Dennis Kushlak honored with Berea’s Grindstone Award: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Berea native and longtime community volunteer Dennis Kushlak was recently honored with the Grindstone Award during a banquet at The Aviator Event Center. The Grindstone Award is sponsored by the Berea Chamber of Commerce. Kushlak is president of the Berea Historical Society and has been active in...
Nan A. Baker for Cuyahoga County Council District 1: endorsement editorial
Of the six Cuyahoga County Council seats on this November’s ballot, only one is contested. That’s a sad commentary itself on the voters’ general lack of attention to and engagement with County Council, which was created as part of 2009 reforms to create a more transparent, responsive government, along with an elected county executive. The lack of challengers is particularly troubling as Council seemingly hurtles toward precipitous decisions, including potentially buying a toxic ex-oil refinery site off Transport Road for a new County Jail and locking in financing without a vote of the people -- even though both county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne, have questioned these moves.
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
Cleveland removes hurdle for code violations as part of efforts to better fight blight
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In one of what’s expected to be many changes aimed at improving how the city of Cleveland fights blight, City Council this week approved a cost-saving measure that’s intended to make it easier to prosecute code violations. The ordinance, backed by Mayor Justin Bibb...
Possible accord reached between Cleveland Heights mayor, council on sharing information, department heads
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the growing pains experienced in the early going of a new form of city government, some ground rules have been laid down in the sometimes stormy relationship between the mayor and council. After an unsuccessful attempt in August to get a charter amendment on the...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Making the classroom a second home for students who need it: Cleveland’s promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a challenging week at Almira Elementary School, so I stay with Mrs. Sharon Lenahan after school to help, while she’s doing some cleaning and rearranging of her fourth-grade classroom. She wants to hit a hard reset for her class. The students have been filled with distracted energy, making their way through testing season, while a harsh winter fades and signs of spring emerge.
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Frazier Behavioral Health opens in Mayfield Heights
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- There are not many places in the area one can go to for help with challenges in dealing with autism, ADHD and other learning difficulties, but one such clinic has opened its doors in Mayfield Heights. Allison Frazier, a licensed, board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who has...
Olmsted Township property annexation broached with Berea (again)
BEREA, Ohio -- A 2019 petition sought unsuccessfully to annex to Berea a 72-acre Olmsted Township parcel located between two Sandstone Ridge housing developments in Berea. It now appears that another annexation request for the same vacant site could be imminent. The prior abandoned request, which met with staunch opposition...
How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
